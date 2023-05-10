Robert Reedy Bryan Society induction, second class

Carson-Newman University welcomed its second class to the Robert Reedy Bryan Society during 2023 Spring Commencement Friday, May 5. Pictured with school President Charles A. Fowler, left to right, are inductees Maxfield Bahner; A.J. Baumgardner, who accepted the award in memory of his grandfather, Dr. James Baumgardner; Eddie Carter; Gladys Clay; and Ann Jones.

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University welcomed five inductees into the second class of the Robert Reedy Bryan Society.

The recognition took place during C-N’s May 5 Spring Undergraduate Commencement featuring more than 330 graduates.

