Faculty and staff honored at 2023 Carson-Newman Convocation

From left, Julie Wright; Dr. Jeremy J. Buckner, C-N provost; Dr. Susan O’Dell Underwood; C-N President Charles A. Fowler; Dr. Robyn Branca; and Kelly Lennon.

 CONTRIBUTED/CARSON-NEWMAN UNIVERSITY

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University presented some of its highest awards to faculty and staff during its 54th annual Honors Convocation April 20.

Those honored by the university, affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, are Dr. Robyn Branca, Kelly Lennon, Dr. Susan O’Dell Underwood and Julie Wright.

