KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education will hold a called meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, to consider approving the 2022-23 Kingsport City Schools budget.
The meeting, in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., third floor, downtown Kingsport, also is to allow the board to consider approval of a change order related to a lighting improvement project at Dobyns-Bennett High School's J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
All board meetings and work sessions are open to the public.