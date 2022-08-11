KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools.
The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary school in the southern area of town because of enrollment growth in Adams Elementary near Rock Springs.
The Thursday afternoon news release via Facebook said the second purpose of the called meeting is to consider approval of a bid regarding replacement of HVAC equipment at Jefferson Elementary School.
The county school board Aug. 4 decided to sell the property at an internet auction, with a starting price of $2 million, the amount already offered in writing by Lakeway Christian Schools. Lakeway plans to use it as a Tri-Cities Christian School starting in the fall of 2023.
When the city school board met Tuesday, Aug. 9, it voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually their interest or lack thereof with Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse. He was then to pursue the matter with city officials if a consensus was to move forward with making a bid, under that approved motion.
"They (city officials) will take direction from the Board of Education," BOE President Melissa Woods said Thursday evening. "We're just meeting publicly to vote (whether) to pursue that acquisition."
Woods said she was not certain the board would discuss any amounts for bids, which would have to meet the minimum, during the Wednesday meeting. However, she said the board and school officials likely would work with city officials on that issue later.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 17, in the Tennessee Room at the Kingsport City Schools Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport, according to a news release and Facebook posting from the school system.
All board meetings are open to the public.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True could not immediately be reached for comment, nor could Vice President Todd Golden, the later of whom made the motion the board approved Tuesday.
The auction for Colonial Heights, a 16-acre campus in the city limits but owned by Sullivan County Schools, would be by by online bidding. Deed restrictions on the property before it become a school in the 1950s would allow prescribed residential use or school use.
