KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools.

The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary school in the southern area of town because of enrollment growth in Adams Elementary near Rock Springs.

