STAFF report
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School 2021 graduate Caleb A. Buell has received a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the scholarship Wednesday. The winner is the son of Gregory and Audra Buell and one of three semifinalists this year from D-B. The college-sponsored scholarships will provide from $500 to $2,000 each year toward a four-year degree.
The scholarship is designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States. He won one of about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $30 million given out this year.
More than 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screening of entrants.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which information is provided regarding the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school/community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors/awards received.
From approximately 15,000 students qualified as semifinalists, about 90% are expected to advance to the finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.