Wise County Schools received its first electric bus this week and the division prepares for four more of the Thomas Build vehicles and installing a total of 16 charging stations at three high schools and the division bus garage.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
EV27's driver's seat and dashboard includes a large battery gauge along with the speedometer.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Wise County Schools bus mechanic Drew Miller shows what is under the hood of the division’s new electric bus — a 295-HP electric motor.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Bus EV27's 'fuel tank' - a 15x4-foot battery pack secured under the bus's frame.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Instead of a fueling port, EV27 has a plug-in charging port.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Since EV27 does not have the noise of a regular diesel-powered bus, a speaker on the front bumper - next to the bus number - gives out a an audible noise for pedestrians and other drivers.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Wise County Schools mechanic Drew Miller takes EV27 for a test drive Tuesday,
WISE — Wise County Schools’ transportation garage staff is welcoming a new member to the school bus fleet: Jouley.
Jouley, nicknamed after electrical energy unit the joule, is the first of five Thomas Built electric buses the division will evaluate under a $1.9 million Environmental Protection Agency grant awarded in November.
On first glance, Jouley looks like the standard diesel school buses that county drivers see carrying students on weekday mornings and afternoons, division Transportation Director Mark Giles said Tuesday. The first visible difference is the bus number. While other division buses have a number on the bumper and body, Jouley carries “EV27” for its identifier.
Under the 77-passenger bus’ hood is a 295-horsepower electric motor taking up less room than a diesel. The radiator cools both the transmission and battery system. Instead of a fuel cap, a small panel covers a charging port. Two standard auto batteries cover basic bus systems, but the main power comes from a 15 by 4 foot battery pack secured under the bus frame.
Giles said Jouley can travel up to 188 miles when fully charged, with the range shortening depending on the number of passengers, the terrain and how many other features are operating. It takes about eight hours to go from no charge to full charge.
Giles said the main battery pack will last about eight years and cost about $100,000 to replace — the typical life and cost of a diesel bus — but with less cost for the electricity to charge it than for diesel fuel in that same eight-year span.
The driver has two main gauges on the dashboard — a speedometer and an equally large charge gauge — and an electronic parking brake button. A sensor system shakes the driver’s seat if the bus crosses lane lines or exceeds posted speed limits.
The bus makes almost no noise other than wheels rolling and a low hum from the motor. A small grill on the front driver’s side bumper covers a noise-generating system so drivers and pedestrians can hear the bus approaching.
“It sounds like the Jetsons’ saucer,” mechanic Drew Miller said.
“It’s the equivalent of clothespinning a playing card on a bicycle wheel so you get something like an engine sound,” added Giles.
Giles said that $100,000 of the bus grant will go toward installing five charging stations at each of the county’s three high schools along with one station already at the transportation garage. One charger has already been installed at Central High School, where EV27 and a second bus will start running two daily routes in about two weeks.
A new transformer will have to be installed at Union High School to handle the school’s charging stations, Giles said, and Old Dominion Power is working with the division to install that transformer.
The remaining three buses should be in service by the start of the 2023-24 school year, Giles said.
“We should be able to have both buses run the morning and afternoon routes and then charge them overnight for the next day,” Giles said.
Miller, who has helped with test driving and familiarizing drivers with EV27, said Jouely handles and accelerates much like one of the division’s diesel buses. While it has a brake pedal, he said releasing the accelerator acts as a brake too with smooth deceleration.
“When you ride it, you can’t tell the difference from a regular bus,” Miller added.