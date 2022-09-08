KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup truck on Stone Drive on Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official.

Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the crash, which occurred sometime about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Teasel Drive and Stone Drive, near the Wendy's and Putt-Putt course.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video