KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup truck on Stone Drive on Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official.
Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the crash, which occurred sometime about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Teasel Drive and Stone Drive, near the Wendy's and Putt-Putt course.
Photos from the incident indicate Bus. No. 04 and a late 1990s or early 2000s smaller Ford pickup truck made contact, with the driver's side of the gray pickup hitting the student entry door of the full-sized bus. The truck had Virginia license plates.
The two vehicles were near the middle of the six-lane road, which also has a center turn lane plus bike lanes on each side.
On Thursday about 4:30 p.m., Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said there were three students on the bus during the collision. Patton said it was reported around 4 p.m.
"It was a special ed (special education) bus," said True, also Kingsport City Schools spokesman. "From what I understand, there are no student injuries." He said another bus was sent to finish the route and take the students home.
Staff Writer Cliff Hightower contributed to this report. Watch the the Kingsport Times News online or print versions for any new information and updates.