BLOUNTVILLE — The shortage of bus drivers for Sullivan County Schools is still in a “critical stage,” interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Friday, “but I think we’ve turned the corner a little bit.”
That hinges on a coming influx of new drivers hired by some of the contractors who provide bus service for the county, Rafalowski said.
“The best news we’ve gotten is two of the three contractors have new drivers in training,” Rafalowski said. “One had two new drivers start already with five more in training, and the other contractor has six or seven new drivers in training.”
All three contractors and current drivers have been working overtime, and some retired drivers have come back to help when they can, Rafalowski said.
“It continues to be a challenge, but I think we are meeting the need,” she said. “No, not every bus has been on time, either making it to school or making it home.”
Rafalowski said she’s grateful to parents who are working with the school system to make it through the situation.
“For two weeks, we did nothing but address school bus concerns and issues,” Rafalowski said. “As far as buses, we’re doing everything we can to make it work. Sometimes it’s not the prettiest picture, and I own that.”
Rafalowski was speaking to the Sullivan County Financial Management Committee, and a member had asked for an update on the bus situation.
Sullivan County Commissioner Larry Crawford also asked for an update on finishing touches at West Ridge High School.
Rafalowski said the system has taken occupancy of the entire building except the 550-seat auditorium. She said two things are holding up completion of that space: fire-retardant curtains for the stage and paneling in front of the stage.
The auditorium’s design plans call for birch paneling, which is unavailable, Rafalowski said. But construction plans were amended on Thursday to install maple paneling, which is available.
The holdup on getting the curtains is also a matter of availability, Rafalowski said, and the fire marshal will not sign off on the auditorium’s use until the curtains not only arrive but are installed.
“Unfortunately, those curtains are going to be a challenge for us,” Rafalowski said, adding that the inability to use the auditorium has been a factor in the system not yet having hosted a public open house.
Building supplies and bus drivers are not the only things the school system has had challenges getting, Rafalowski said.
“This morning we needed three cafeteria workers,” she said. “Last week we couldn’t get cereal for our cafeterias.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable brought up the “dropout” hole that opened at West Ridge a couple of weeks ago. He said it was not at all remarkable.
Venable said when 150 acres was graded for potential economic development near Tri-Cities Airport, there were 37 such dropouts.
“It’s just the nature of the land,” Venable said.