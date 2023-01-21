TCAT Elizabethton logo
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester.

It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.

Richard Church

TCAT Elizabethton Vice President Richard Church
David Hicks

Dr. David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton
Deidre Pendley

Diedre Pendley, assistant principal at Tennessee High School and director of career and technical education for Bristol Tennessee City Schools 

Brian Cinnamon

Brian Cinnamon, Kingsport City Schools chief academic officer for secondary

