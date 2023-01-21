ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester.
It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
What's more, the numbers indicate that among six public school systems, Bristol and Kingsport public schools are leading the way, respectively, with at least 58 and 56 each out of 192 total in the region.
Richard Church, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton vice president, reported on Thursday the total dual enrollment numbers from Bristol Tennessee City Schools was 58 for the spring semester, followed by Kingsport City Schools with 56.
Others were Carter County with 27, Elizabethton with 25, Unicoi County with 18 and Johnson County with eight.
"I think Carter County was one of the first to go for it," TCAT spokesman Bob Robinson said Friday. "Elizabethton had dual enrollment last year."
TCAT President David Hicks put out a campuswide email Thursday responding to the numbers.
"This is tremendous progress, and I'm truly blown away by how quickly this number has come about," Hicks wrote. "I know it's due to a lot of hands and hearts working together to provide for students"
Hicks further wrote that he is proud of this work. "I appreciate the teamwork that went into this milestone," he said.
Deidre Pendley, Bristol district career technical education director and assistant principal of Tennessee High School, said she has 60 students on the TCAT dual enrollment roster, two more than the TCAT officials provided.
The breakdown is 17 in cosmetology, 28 welding and 15 automotive, she said. She said two students may have been absent and not got formally enrolled in the program.
"The very first TCAT Elizabethton Dual Enrollment classes taught by Tennessee High teachers began in January 2023. As the saying goes, we have gone from 0 to 60 this year," Pendley wrote in an email.
"Dual Enrollment in Career & Technical (CTE) programs at Tennessee High School has momentum like never before," she wrote. "TCAT Elizabethton is reinventing itself by collaborating and accommodating the high school model which is opening the door to students for a seamless pathway to a career.
"Tennessee High School teachers in welding, automotive and cosmetology have been approved as dual enrollment teachers, aligned curriculum to the standards used at TCAT and are enabling students to earn 120 hours each semester.
"In addition to the CTE dual enrollment at TCAT, two additional teachers have been approved to teach machine tool and criminal justice for Northeast State Community College. We are so proud of our CTE teachers."
Brian Cinnamon, the KCS chief academic officer for secondary, said via email:
"The dual enrollment opportunities at TCAT represent our effort to provide relatable, career-readiness, and trade-related skills for students while they are in high school.
"This allows students more choice and opportunity as they progress beyond high school, whether they continue in two-year, four-year, or right-to-work pathways.
"All of this is aligned to our intent to increase dual enrollment, dual credit, and industry certifications for students while in high school.
"We have students participating with TCAT offerings in construction technology and automotive (collision repair, maintenance and multimeter certifications). As we partner with TCAT and they continue to explore programs that might need to be offered based on interest and the labor market data, we will work to support student enrollment in those programs moving forward."
As a aside, TCAT Elizabethton Feb. 28, 2022 had the ribbon cutting for a new facility at North, so far offering building trades in a Building Construction Technology Institute and nursing instruction, both to adults and high school students.