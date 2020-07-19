KINGSPORT — Will your Kingsport City Schools student be doing brick or click this fall semester?
Parents and guardians who want their student or students in a virtual school plan have until Tuesday, July 21, to choose that option for the 2020-21 academic year.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted schools to suspend in-person learning from mid-March through the end of the 2019-20 school year in May. A surge in cases could result in schools going from in-person to blended or even all-virtual learning for the upcoming year.
Remote Choice Learning “is defined as distance learning, or learning that is completed using the internet to access online, vendor-provided digital instruction,” an online KCS document says.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said at Tuesday’s school board meeting the choice had been informally dubbed brick or click, as in brick-and-mortar schools or clicking a computer mouse.
A Frequently Asked Questions section is posted on the school system website, Moorhouse said. The system also posted a Facebook video by D-B EXCEL student Zane Franklin explaining the green in-person, yellow blended virtual and in-person, and red all virtual possibilities the school system could be facing, depending on the local COVID-19 figures.
Moorhouse said that the virtual offerings, to be taught by KCS teachers but use online courses, will not be as varied as the in-person offerings.
To do so, go online to an online form on the school system website at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeBLDrD0ghys_MPTHhPeoAAcAELdK3xsienCrPBa--81YckTw/viewform.
“Families should understand that this Remote Choice Learning is NOT the same as homeschooling. Homeschooling is a program offered by the state, and home-school students must disenroll from Kingsport City Schools.”
To get answers to questions, email [email protected]. Those who do not register for remote learning will default to in-person learning.
Students in grades K-8 who select Remote Choice Learning will be required to continue in the remote setting for the entirety of a nine-week period before having the option to switch to in-person learning.
The deadline to notify KCS in writing to switch to in-person learning after the first nine weeks is Friday, Sept. 25.
Students in grades 9-12 who select Remote Choice Learning will be required to continue in the virtual setting for the entirety of the fall 2020 semester before having the option to switch to in-person learning.
The deadline to notify KCS in writing to switch to in-person learning after the fall semester is Monday, Nov. 30.