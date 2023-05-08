Dobyns-Bennett High School Indians logo
RICK WAGNER

KINGSPORT — A familiar face is the new principal at a local high school. He is the same man who has held the position on an interim basis since November.

Kingsport City Schools Monday morning announced that Dr. Brian Tate has been named the permanent principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective immediately.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you