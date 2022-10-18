KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has named Dr. Brian Tate interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective Nov. 1.

Tate will assume his responsibilities as interim principal when current Principal Dr. Chris Hampton begins his tenure as interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on that same date.

