KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has named Dr. Brian Tate interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective Nov. 1.
Tate will assume his responsibilities as interim principal when current Principal Dr. Chris Hampton begins his tenure as interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on that same date.
Also on that date, Dr. Andy Irvin, a D-B teacher, will become an interim assistant principal to take Tate’s assistant principal slot.
Tate has served as a D-B assistant principal since 2011. Prior to his tenure as an associate principal, he served as a math teacher at D-B and was an educator and administrator in Hawkins County for 16 years.
“I am pleased and grateful to Dr. Tate for stepping into the role of interim principal at Dobyns-Bennett,” said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, who is retiring effective Oct. 31. “His depth of experience and history of leadership at D-B have prepared him well for this opportunity. I am incredibly confident in his ability to successfully lead the Dobyns-Bennett community during this time of transition for our district.”
Tate holds an educational doctorate and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee; a master of education degree from East Tennessee State University; and an educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.
New interim Assistant Principal Irvin is currently a social studies teacher at D-B and has served as an educator in KCS since 2011.
Irvin holds bachelor and masters degrees from Milligan College and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from ETSU.