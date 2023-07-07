KINGSPORT — Brett Herron will be the new principal at Johnson Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year, Kingsport City Schools announced on Friday afternoon.
Former KCS employee Herron, most recently principal of Anderson Elementary in Bristol, Tennessee, replaces Stacy Edwards, who had been principal of Johnson for 11 year and with KCS for 25 years. Herron has 15 years of local education experience, including work at Kingsport City Schools as a teacher and assistant principal.
KCS and Milligan officials recently confirmed Edwards was retiring and accepting as an assistance professor of education at Milligan University.
HERRON BACKGROUND
Herron, a Kingsport native with 15 years of educational experience, has served in multiple educational roles including classroom teacher, associate principal and principal, according to a Friday news release from KCS.
He began his career in KCS as a classroom teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, followed by serving as an associate principal at Adams Elementary and Kennedy Elementary. He has most recently held the position of principal at Anderson Elementary in Bristol.
“I am so honored and thankful to be the new principal at Andrew Johnson Elementary,” Herron said in the release. “I look forward to working with the amazing families, community, and staff to support our children to not only grow academically, but socially. I also look forward to continuing the long standing tradition of academic excellence at Johnson Elementary.”
Herron holds a bachelor of science degree in communications from East Tennessee State University, a masters of education in elementary education from Milligan College and an educational specialist degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
He is a member of the Tennessee Principals Association, a former recipient of the UT Knoxville Leadership Academy Scholarship, a Coalition for Kids board member and an ETSU STEM and Literacy in Education school leader. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
BACKGROUND ON LEGAL ISSUES
The departing Edwards was one of the KCS officials who appeared before a Sullivan County grand jury that issued 20 child abuse indictments against former Johnson special education teacher Michelle Carpenter.
Aside from those criminal charges, a civil lawsuit alleging mishandling of the charges against Carpenter names Edwards, former Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Guthrie, as well as KCS doing business as the Kingsport Board of Education. Four sets of parents out of 10 whose children alleged were abused filed the suit in federal court in Greeneville but are not identified.
The grand jury, in addition to the indictments of Carpenter, also released a scathing letter saying KCS ignore a Tennessee law change from 2020 that requires such allegations be brought straight to law enforcement and the Department of Children's Service instead of being investigated by the school system.
Carpenter faced two sets of allegations, one from her time at the Palmer Center in 2020 and the second from her time at Johnson. However, the grand jury indictments, two charges for each of the 10 children allegedly abused, are from 2021 allegations.