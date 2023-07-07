KINGSPORT — Brett Herron will be the new principal at Johnson Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year, Kingsport City Schools announced on Friday afternoon.

Former KCS employee Herron, most recently principal of Anderson Elementary in Bristol, Tennessee, replaces Stacy Edwards, who had been principal of Johnson for 11 year and with KCS for 25 years. Herron has 15 years of local education experience, including work at Kingsport City Schools as a teacher and assistant principal.

