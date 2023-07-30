KINGSPORT — Retired teachers Nancy Bovender and Cheryl Breeding Rice are 2023 Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame inductees, both in the Modern Era category.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, Kingsport.
NANCY BOVENDER
Nancy Bovender retired in 2007 with 32 years of service (1975-2007) as a teacher for Kingsport City Schools.
During Bovender’s tenure with KCS, she served as a science teacher at Robinson Middle School and a chemistry teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School. She was named the D-B Teacher of the Year in 2006. In addition, Bovender taught chemistry and physics for two years at Orange High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina.
She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a Tar Heels fan. Bovender is noted for her enthusiasm for chemistry, for teaching and for her students’ minds and lives, a KCS news release said.
Retirement has not slowed Bovender's involvement in education. She still spends time mentoring chemistry teachers who have come after her and tutoring individual students after school, the release said.
Bovender is recognized for not only mastering her subject matter but also for having the unique ability to interpret and instruct her students in ways that were engaging, stimulating and memorable.
She was elected to the KCS Hall of Fame in the Modern Era category, those who retired less than 25 years ago.
CHERYL BREEDING RICE
Cheryl Breeding Rice retired in 2014 with 27 years of service (1987-2014) as a teacher for KCS.
As a D-B graduate, Rice was honored to spend the majority of her career as a Spanish teacher at D-B. In addition, she was a reading specialist, interim teacher, substitute teacher and the Kingsport City Schools historian.
She is remembered for being committed to excellence and for teaching the whole child. Rice was affectionately known by her students as someone who had the presence to command a room while being a light in every life she touched.
She was noted for her high expectations but also for providing the support needed to help students achieve their goals. Rice is recognized as being a dedicated and talented Spanish teacher, a strong pillar in the community and a generous woman with an unwavering commitment to KCS' mission and to the success of its students.
Rice was elected to the KCS Hall of Fame in the Modern Era category.
BACKGROUND ON AWARD
Established in 2015, the Hall of Fame honors and recognizes employees who have made significant contributions to KCS and its students. The honor serves as the keystone employee award celebrating the district’s history of excellence.
"It is a privilege to honor Nancy Bovender and Cheryl Rice and the incredible positive impact they have made on the lives of our students, families and staff," KCS Superintendent Chris Hampton said. "The Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame serves as the keystone award recognizing exemplary KCS employees. Nancy and Cheryl are truly the best of the best."
The KCS Hall of Fame features up to two inductees annually in each of the three categories — Legacy (retired 50 years or more from potential induction), Tradition (retired 25 to 49 years from potential induction) and Modern Era (retired less than 25 years from potential induction).
To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have been regularly employed by KCS for a minimum of five years and have been retired from the district for a minimum of five years. Any former KCS employee (teacher or non-teacher) meeting the eligibility criteria may be considered.