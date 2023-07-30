Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame Logo
CONTRIBUTED BY KINGPSORT CITY SCHOOLA VIA MARYBETH MCLAIN

KINGSPORT — Retired teachers Nancy Bovender and Cheryl Breeding Rice are 2023 Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame inductees, both in the Modern Era category.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, Kingsport.

