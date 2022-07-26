KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools Board of Education members expressed concern Tuesday about a lack of communication from Eastman Chemical Co. during Friday’s power outage, plant shutdown and releases into the air and water, which resulted in a shelter in place recommendation for a time.
During the non-voting work session, BOE Vice President Todd Golden suggested inviting someone from the Kingsport plant to meet publicly with the school board, an idea not opposed by the other four members who were present.
“We took it upon ourselves to shelter kids,” Golden said of moving the Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band from the practice field inside the building due to an “abundance of caution” because for a time city residents were being advised to go inside and turn off the HVAC.
“We should be able to handle this very quickly with a sit-down conversation,” Golden said. “We proactively reached out to Eastman.”
KCS SEQUENCE OF EVENTS
D-B Principal Chris Hampton contacted Assistant Superinten- dent of Administration Andy True Friday morning about 11:02 a.m. concerning the Eastman incident.
True contacted Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash, who along with a school resource officer went from Cora Cox Academy to D-B and found the band already inside.
“It was not a problem for them to continue practicing,” Nash said.
Elsewhere in the area of D-B, preparations were underway for the Fun Fest event The Taste just across Fort Henry Drive.
Other city schools in that part of town had children in summer programs. Hampton after the meeting said at one time he thought D-B might have been a shelter-in-place location for people around D-B.
The band students remained 30 minutes past their normal lunch break and at 12:30 were released for the day, instead of coming back after lunch and practicing until 5 p.m. True and Nash said other schools with children present for YMCA and Kingsport Parks and Recreation programs continued operating as usual that day.
Per safety protocols, True and Nash met about 1:30, after Eastman gave the all clear, and went over KCS’s responses and steps. Nash said one thing to be addressed in any future such events would be notifying Administrative Support Center (central office) workers of the status of events and to add the matter to a future Safety Task Force discussion.“Overall, we were pleased,” Nash said of how the KCS safety procedures and policies were followed.
BOE President Melissa Woods, at a Tennessee School Boards Association meeting in Gatlinburg, asked about improving Eastman communications.
True responded that a Jan. 31 steam line rupture, which sent pipe insulation with some asbestos raining down on neighborhoods near the plant, resulted in KCS officials knowing who and how to contact Eastman.
“We should give them an opportunity to explain why they didn’t contact us,” Woods said.
HISTORY OF EASTMAN EVENTS
An Oct. 4, 2017, Eastman explosion or “process upset” occurred at the coal gasification plant. That also marked the 47th anniversary of the explosion that literally rocked the region and leveled the equivalent of a city block. That nitrobenzene process explosion in the Aniline Division killed 16 and injured more than 400.
Eastman, which supplies most off of its own electricity, eventually gave the all clear after Friday’s event that afternoon and reported no injuries.
Member Jim Welch said with Eastman, the Holston Army Ammunition Plant operated by BAE Systems and tractor-trailer transportation of hazardous items, KCS is in a unique geographic position. He suggested the school system reach out to others in similar circumstances, such as the Oak Ridge Schools near the Y-12 plant.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.