JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee are partnering to create the BlueSky Institute, a new program that will give students an opportunity to earn a computing degree and a job offer at BCBS in two years.
"I think it's a great opportunity," said Dr. Tony Pittarese, senior associate dean of ETSU’s College of Business and Technology and chair of the Department of Computing. "I wish something like this existed when I was in school."
The BlueSky institute will help students earn a bachelor's degree in computing in two years, work as an intern during their schooling and secure a job offer at BCBS's campus in downtown Chattanooga. The inaugural class will begin in 2022 with about 15 students with a special focus on those in some of Hamilton County's more challenged schools.
“BlueCross has been part of a number of forward-thinking civic partnerships over the years, and it’s gratifying to see them working with the public education system once again to address a workforce need in ways that will benefit both their business and our community,” Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said in a statement.
According to a release from the university, Tennessee has about 4,100 technology job postings per year, but only about 1,000 qualified graduates to fill them. Pittarese said they hope to build up to cohort class sizes of 50 students in the future. In a press release, BCBS of Tennessee President and CEO Dr. JD Hickey said their work has become "increasingly technology driven" and that the program will help them "meet a critical business need while expanding opportunities for students in our community.”
“In developing BlueSky Institute, we sought out a program partner that recognized the high demand for technology jobs in Tennessee and shared our vision to meet that need with a new approach,” Hickey said. “We’re excited to collaborate with ETSU to develop tech talent together, right here in our home state.”
ETSU's proposal was chosen over that of several other schools that also submitted pitches for the project. Pittarese said they've been working on the project for the last six months, and he added it's a "real win for ETSU."
The institute will be led by Brad Leon, former chief of strategy and performance management for Shelby County Schools.
“It’s an honor to be part of such a unique program that will propel students into high-demand career fields,” Leon said in a press release. “I look forward to seeing what our BlueSky Institute graduates accomplish in the years to come.”
Pittarese said the program appears to be the first of its kind in the United States, and he hopes to see it become commonplace.
"I think this meets a real need in society right now," Pittarese said. "And so if we can build something that creates a pattern that others can follow, that's a win on top of the other things we're trying to do."