BLOUNTVILLE — Downtown Blountville may lose both of its public schools in a few months instead of just one as previously decided.
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox plans to recommend the Board of Education vote to shutter Blountville Elementary, which adjoins Blountville Middle, at the end of the 2020-21 academic year during Thursday’s BOE meeting, or as Cox said at a Tuesday work session, “close the campus entirely for Blountville.”
BOE member Mark Ireson at the work session said he thinks it is unfair Blountville Elementary parents, students and community members of the county seat of government won’t get the chance to offer much input on the proposed closure or have time to let it soak in like those associated with other schools that are closing.
“This community has never had a chance to come and talk with us,” Ireson said. “I don’t like just to drop this on people.”
Cox said that was why the proposal has been brought up and added if Blountville Elementary stays open, the Blountville complex and Holston complex each would operate at less than 50% capacity.
BOE member Mary Rouse, who has faced school closures as a parent and principal, said the issue needed to be decided with logic: “You have to separate your heart and head.” If it is best for all students, she said the school should be closed now rather than draw out the process another year or two.
The BOE toured the elementary and middle school Dec. 21 and saw various issues in both buildings. Blountville Middle School’s original section was built in 1934 as Blountville High School, and the elementary school was added in the late 1940s. The high school became a middle school when Sullivan Central High opened in 1968.
BOE Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey called for “real facts instead of snippets of words” and said the poor condition of the Blountville schools is clear, including steel beams holding parts of the building together. However, member Paul Robinson said the elementary portion is “in pretty good shape.”
Cox said the board would address zoning later but noted that most of the students likely would be rezoned to Holston Elementary School, which will have the Holston Middle and Innovation Academy spaces vacant when they move to the Sullivan Central High building’s new middle school. He said the staff generally would follow the students.
However, Cox said some students may be shifted to Central Heights Elementary, which also has unused capacity.
WHAT ELSE IS ON AGENDA?
That issue joins other high-profile issues on the agenda, including possible approval of a memorandum of understanding on a public-private partnership to provide access to the new West Ridge High School via an extension of Jericho Road.
Former Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri is part of the Jericho Partners LLC proposing the project, which would cost about $5.8 million over 10 years or $4.4 million if a lump sum could be used. The high school on Lynn Road off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 is to open in August of this year with the only current access the curvy, two-lane Lynn Road.
Thursday’s meeting at Sullivan Central will be closed to the public for in-person attendance, but will be livestreamed on YouTube.
What about South Middle School?
Another hot-button issue is a move by Ireson to have another online poll to give folks the option of the top voter getter in the last poll going up against Sullivan South High School becoming Sullivan South Middle with the mascot of Blue Raiders or simply Raiders. Sullivan South Middle was not among three choices in the online poll done by a committee of students, teachers and parents.
The committee initially considered Sullivan South Middle as an option, but Cox said it was ultimately rejected by the committee and withdrawn by the person who proposed it, although Ireson said he had heard one person was adamant that it not be an option on the poll.