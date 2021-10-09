BLOUNTVILLE — The former Blountville Elementary/Middle schools campus and the former Colonial Heights Middle School soon could be yours.
But you'll likely need to submit the highest sealed bid, and Sullivan County school system officials haven't quite figured out all the ins and outs about potential ownership do's and don'ts.
And by the way, the county commission might want one of the properties.
The school board didn't declare the two properties surplus at its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, although they closed in May.
Chairman Randall Jones expressed concern about them deteriorating while not being used, but the board asked its attorney, Pat Hull, to do a little more research on issues with both properties for the board to consider at its Nov. 4 meeting.
Jones said the board probably will have a sealed bid auction but could negotiate the transfer of the school properties to Sullivan County. The board cannot, under state law, gift them to a nonprofit group without an auction. Another option is to put the schools in the hands of a real estate agent to sell.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS MIDDLE
The campus of Colonial Heights Middle, 15.5 acres with a building that opened in 1957, was appraised at $775,000, Hull told the school board. The cost to raze the building would be $401,000 for a net remaining value of $374,000.
However, a possible complication is a deed restriction that says the site can be used only as a school or residential property, which could limit the sale of the property. Hull said he wasn't sure if the deed restriction is ironclad.
Potential suitors for the site include:
• Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of Lakeway Christian Schools, which might be interested in buying it or trading property for the site for use as an elementary school.
"We would like to indicate our interest in the property or perhaps swapping some of our property here in Blountville," Lakeway Christian Executive Director Robert Brown told the board during the public comment session. "We're here to stay. We just want to be good friends and good partners."
Tri-Cities is having pre-construction work done on a farm near the Crossings in Sullivan County, near the Washington County line, for a new school that would initially be a pre-K-12 facility. The plan had been to put a new or partly new pre-K-5 facility at the current Tri-Cities property on state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport, but a new elementary might be put in a renovated Colonial Heights building.
• Businessman Allyn Hood, who wants to use it for athletics and a community center of sorts. He recently confirmed his interest in an interview and attended the Thursday board meeting.
• Kingsport City Schools, which might want to demolish the school and use the campus as a site for a new elementary school. Kingsport Board of Education President Jim Welch recently said the system has an informal interest in the property.
• Churches near the former middle school and residential developers also could have an interest in the property, school system officials said.
BLOUNTVILLE ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOLS
The other property that may be considered next month is the former Blountville schools campus near the middle of the county seat. The old Blountville High School (which became Blountville Middle in 1980) original section opened in 1932, while the elementary school was built in 1952.
Both had later additions and they share a heating and cooling system and a cafeteria.
The appraisal was $1.157 million and the cost to raze the buildings $596,000 for a net remaining worth of $561,000.
Issues for the 25-plus acre site include:
• A Masonic lodge agreement from 1949 says the lodge has a perpetual right to an upstairs meeting room in the old high school building as long as it stands or in any subsequent building. Hull said, however, that may not guarantee a meeting space in perpetuity.
• About 12 acres was gained by eminent domain in 1963 and may be owned by the county, not the school system.
"If it (eminent domain) was filed for the school, that has to mean the school system owns the 12 acres," Jones said.
Hull said, "I suspect they (Sullivan County commissioners) would disagree with that across the street."
If not resolved, the ownership issue might force the separate sale of that acreage, which is how a similar issue was handled in the disposition of the former Bluff City Middle property.
Another 12 acres or so is in the name of the school board: 10.68 acres acquired in 1931 and 1.49 acres acquired in 1933.
• The rest of the land, including property under the elementary school foundation, has no deed at all, although Hull said that should not be an issue because of "adverse possession" by the school system.
"How we acquired that is unknown," Hull said in a work session before the meeting. "About half of the elementary school sits on top of it."
• The Blountville Volunteer Fire Department also has a 100-year lease on a small section of the school property, which would not be included in the sale. Also, an acre was deeded to the county for use as a library in 1991.
Interested parties include:
• Chris Laisure, a Piney Flats businessman, who gave the board a presentation on what he has done in turning the former Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools into Impact Centers, basically hubs for nonprofits in those communities.
"We're very proud of it," Laisure said. "Hopefully, given the opportunity we can do the same thing here in Blountville."
Both buildings house food pantries and various other nonprofits, and the Bluff City location soon will house a Head Start program.
"He has done so much more than he said he was going to do," board member Randall Gilmore, a retired educator who once taught at Bluff City Middle, said during the meeting before presenting Laisure a community partner certificate. Gilmore resigned his seat on the board because he has moved out of his district.
• Sullivan County, which could use the property for office space, storage and other needs.
"I would encourage the county to acquire it, but I don't have any pull there," Jones said. At one time, commissioners discussed with Jones trading a new access road to West Ridge High School for the Blountville schools campus.
