Bloomingdale Ruritan 2023 scholarships, awards

These are recipients of 14 $500 scholarships given at the May 11 Bloomingdale Ruritan Club ceremoney, as well as the teacher and student of the year for Ketron Elementary School.

 BLOOMINGDALE RURITAN VIA GARY COLLIER

BLOOMINGDALE — Bloomingdale Ruritan Club recently gave out its Ketron Elementary Student and Teacher of the Year awards, as well as presented 14 college scholarships of $500 each.

The student and teacher of the year awards given out May 11 are selected by the faculty at Ketron Elementary. The Student of the Year is Chase Graham. The Teacher of the Year is Faith Ball. Each was given a plaque, and Chase was given a gift card, also.

