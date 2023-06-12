BLOOMINGDALE — Bloomingdale Ruritan Club recently gave out its Ketron Elementary Student and Teacher of the Year awards, as well as presented 14 college scholarships of $500 each.
The student and teacher of the year awards given out May 11 are selected by the faculty at Ketron Elementary. The Student of the Year is Chase Graham. The Teacher of the Year is Faith Ball. Each was given a plaque, and Chase was given a gift card, also.
This year Bloomingdale Ruritan at the event was able to award 14 scholarships to area students. Some of the recipients are high school seniors preparing to go to college. Some are students that previously had been awarded scholarships from Bloomingdale Ruritan and have reapplied for another year.
Some of the scholarships are "Memorial" and these are from private donations. Two of these scholarships are in memory of James B. Robinson, former principal of Ketron and Sullivan North high schools, and funded by private donations.
The club funds three scholarships, one it its name, one called Building Your Dollar and one called First Family of Ruritan. The others were started and funded by the families of the scholarship namesake.
The scholarship name and recipients were as follows: Bloomingdale Ruritan to Autumn Crawford; Joey Smallwood to Christian Crawford; Joey Smallwood to Samuel Williams; Shelia Stafford to Sage Free; Andrew Hicks to Luke Stacy; the Rev, Phillip Cooper to Kaylie Joyner; James B. Robinson to Kaitlyn Lemmons; Build your Dollar to Savannah Cassel; Joey Smallwood to Chandler Raleigh; Joey Smallwood to Addison Varney; Joy Smallwood to Addison Varney; Darren Stafford to Bailey Jean Ferrell; Fannnie and the Rev. Goyle Collier to Ross Meade; First Family of Ruritan to Christopher Williams; and James B. Robinson to Caden Bayless.
This year the award ceremony was conducted by Vice President Gary Collier, also governor of the Tennessean District, because President Allan Pope was unavailable to attend.