NASHVILLE — Tennessee lawmakers are expected to consider legislation this week that would create a new fund for construction and maintenance of public school buildings.
The bill requires that 80% of the privilege taxes collected from sports wagering be put into the fund, rather than the Lottery for Education account.
It also requires the state treasurer to distribute the funds received to each public school based on the number of students enrolled at the end of each school year.
The bill is sponsored in the House by Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, and in the Senate by Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown.
The bill’s fiscal note indicates it could generate $28.8 million.
“Any impact on the Department of Treasury to implement the distribution of such funds will be not significant,” the fiscal note says.
The bill was scheduled to be considered by the Senate State and Local Government Committee on Tuesday but it was rolled to the heel of the calendar. It is scheduled to be considered by the House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Wednesday.
When asked what the Tennessee Lottery thinks of the bill, lottery spokesman Dave Smith said in an email: “The use of any funds raised by the (lottery) or sports wagering has always been determined by the legislature.”