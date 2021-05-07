KINGPSORT — Bill Dunham, current principal of Colonial Heights Middle School, has been named the new principal of Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. Director of Schools David Cox and Interim Director Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the appointment Thursday. Dunham replaces Jamie Whitinger, the former Sullivan Gardens K-8 principal, who was recently named principal of the new Sullivan Heights Middle School to be housed in the current Sullivan South High building.
Dunham has served the county school system for 25 years. Aside from his position as principal at Colonial Heights Middle, he also has served as assistant principal at that school, as well as band director at Ketron, Lynn View and Holston middle schools.
"I feel very blessed to be an employee of the Sullivan County Department of Education, and I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, teacher and community in Sullivan Gardens."