KINGSPORT — Ten Dobyns-Bennett High School students in the school’s Transition School to Work or TSW program each got a bicycle on Wednesday, thanks to a ongoing bike program at the East Tennessee State University Valleybrook campus.
Undergraduate Coordinator of Public Health and Director of Operations for Project EARTH Mike Stoots mid-day Wednesday continued an ongoing program of donating bikes otherwise destined for metal recycling to new owners. Most are donated by OmniSource in Johnson City, a metal recycling business.
Each student got to choose a bike of his or her liking and most gave them a spin in a parking lot adjacent to the Valleybrook building, off the Eastern Star Road Exit of Interstate 26.
WHY DONATE BIKES?
The idea is that the bikes will provide students with no other way to get around Kingsport a means to get to current and potential jobs. TSW Coordinator and lead teacher Ben Robertson said some students are unable to obtain a driver’s license and thus need alternative transportation.
“These are kids who need transportation to their jobs,” Stoots said.
The 10 who got bikes on Wednesday are among 50 in the program, and some of the others already have bikes donated through Stoots and ETSU’s bicycle program.
Each student who got a bike also received a helmet and was instructed to wear it when riding. Stoots said public health students at ETSU raised and donated money to provide the helmets, which students wore as they tried out their bikes Wednesday.
WHAT DO STUDENTS SAY ABOUT BIKE PROGRAM?
Senior Blake Busick, 17, said he and the other students really appreciate the bikes and that they are definitely cool. “They are. I would rather them be BMX bikes,” Busick said. However, Stoots and Robertson said a BMX-style bike would not be good for daily job transportation.
Blake said he would like to “wait two years,” after the COVID-19 pandemic is over and done, to go to college to become a game designer.
The TSW students have disabilities, and the TSA program funded by a Tennessee grant provides vocational rehabilitation in a joint effort between the state and Kingsport City Schools. The grant pays for staff to work with students with disabilities and prepare them for employment and post-secondary education.
It does this by providing work-readiness classes and work-based learning experiences at various job sites in Kingsport, with the goal being a smooth and seamless transition for students with disabilities from high school to post-secondary employment and/or education.
Leighann Haynes, an 18-year-old senior, can’t use her newly aquired bike for her seasonal job as a Salvation Army bell ringer but she hopes to use it in the future.
Scot Johnson, 18 and a senior, said his work-based learning job is doing custodial work at Kennedy Elementary School in the city public school system. Robertson explained that the students do work-based learning as a class during the day, basically an unpaid internship that also includes D-B staff acting as job coaches.
Robertson said some have been hired to paying jobs, including the cafeteria at D-B, Roosevelt Elementary custodian and the bakery at a Food City.
WHERE ARE BIKES RECLAIMED?
The Valleybrook building has a Kingsport address but is inside Washington County. On the lowest level, tucked away around a corner, is a bicycle reclamation and repair shop comparable to Santa’s workshop at the North Pole.
Among those on Stoot’s staff are Chesnee Lawson and Johnny Myers, the latter a bicycle technician who said he enjoys refurbishing the used bikes destined for metal recycling in a different manner of recycling.
“Every one of these bikes they’re riding on, I’ve gone through,” Myers said.
WHAT IS THE PROCESS?
Norris Bikes in Johnson City, after Myers does his work, goes over all the bikes destined to be donated to make sure they are safe and roadworthy. Myers said he often puts new fenders on the bikes and overall gives them needed mechanical repairs.
In addition to the D-B bike donations, Stoots and Myers said area Boys and Girls Clubs are among not-for-profit groups that also receive bikes appropriate for the intended age range.
The bikes donated to the D-B students are meant to be suited for riding to and from a job in Kingsport. Bikes for smaller riders, down to those using training wheels, also are available in the program.
Although most of the bikes come from OmniSource, Stoots said that donations are accepted from the general public and other sources. For instance, Myers said ETSU sometimes donates bikes that are abandoned and stored unclaimed for years by the school.