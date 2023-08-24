Kingsport's school system in early August of 2022 stopped using the Buck Van Huss Dome because of structural concerns, with bids on the fix and other renovations to be opened Sept. 13, 2023. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the dome has wooden infrastructure dating back to the construction of Dobyns-Bennett, which started in 1965 and was completed by fall 1967.
Here is a rundown of how three options to fix the Dobyns-Bennett High School Buck Van Huss Dome. The architect-recommended option, No. 1, was approved Dec. 13 by the Board of Education 5-0. It was quicker, cheaper and safer, the architect said.
KINGSPORT — The call for bids on the iconic Buck Van Huss Dome renovation, expected to exceed $20 million, has gone out. Bids on the basketball arena will be opened by Kingsport in mid- September.
However, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said over the past eight months behind the scenes potential cost-cutting measures have been considered and will continue to be considered, and possibly implemented, as needed.
During a Board of Education work session Tuesday evening, True updated the school board on the timeline, which includes already done Aug. 2 bid advertisements and the Sept. 13 bid opening.
Those are to be followed by “anticipated BOE approval” at a called meeting before the Sept. 26 work session and “anticipated” Board of Mayor and Aldermen approval Oct. 2.
If all that goes as planned, the “anticipated” start of construction would be late October, with completion projected for the winter of 2024-25. He said the “anticipated” timeline items are listed as such because of uncertainty over the bids and which alternates might be cut from the project or other changes made.
Among examples of items that may not be done to save money are cup holders on seats and full glass railings in the dome’s upper concourse.
“Those are just two examples of many things we looked at over the last eight month in trying to keep costs under control,” True said Wednesday of his presentation, which included a “Scope Creep Considerations” page as well as “Proposed Alternate Items.”
He said alternates that may or may not be included in the final project include new lower bowl bleachers. Those include LED lighting, four more movable basketball goals for the main gym, renovations of locker rooms, expansion of the auxiliary gym, renovation of the exterior dome entry plaza and added parking behind the rear gym entrance.
It has been about a year since the school system decided to cease using the dome because of structural concerns about the wood-supported dome constructed in the mid-1960s for a school that first opened in 1967.
The school board decided to fix the structural issue with steel supports for the existing wooden infrastructure, which was the least expensive and least intrusive of the options, as well as the quickest.
In the mean time, the school system renovated the old Sullivan North High School gym and surrounding area into the Tribe Athletic Center, temporary home to the Tribe’s basketball and other indoor sports.
IN OTHER ACTION:
Also at the work session, Chief Student Service Office Jim Nash presenting school year 2022-23 bullying data, which by law was reported to Tennessee by Aug. 1 and is presented to the board at each August work session.
The data shows that of 98 reported bullying cases for the just-completed school year, 33 had indications bullying occurred. Two involved face, color or national origin, one sex or gender, none disability and one involving electronic technology.
All investigations were initiated in 48 hours, with 30 cases resulting in discipline other that out-of-school suspension, two resulting in OSS or less than 10 days and none resulting in OSS of more than 10 days.
Of the six school years, 98 was the highest number of reported cases, with 61 reported in 2021-22, 38 in 2020-21, 42 in 2019-20, 54 in 2019-19 and 51 in 2017-18.
In comparison to past school years, the 33 indicated cases was the second highest number since 2017-18. The highest was 45 cases in 2021-22, with 31 indicated in 2020-21, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, 11 in 2019-20, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 25 in 2018-19 and 28 in 2017-18.
The table of the full results is attached to the online version of this article at timesnews.net.
In addition Tuesday, True went over various policies recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association to be considered at a future business meeting.
