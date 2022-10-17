BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's annual Because of You Campaign fund-raiser generated $33,220 to fund student programs through the Northeast State Foundation.
"I came on campus in the middle of the Because of You Campaign; it reminded me of the joy, value, and purpose of Northeast State Community College," said Dr. Jeff McCord, who assumed the college's top post Sept. 31 and formerly served as a vice president. "I'm grateful to celebrate the spirit that permeates this college."
The campaign ran from Sept. 26 through Oct. 7, featuring various fundraising events organized by departments across the college.
The effort raises money for student scholarships administered by the Northeast State Foundation.
Staff and faculty organized more than 20 teams that competed to raise funds. The fundraising efforts included an arts and crafts marketplace, a talent show, a cutest pets contest, a silent auction, a mum sale and a dance contest.
The Student Needs team topped this year's campaign raising $9,956. The Multicultural Center team ranked second with $6,360 raised, while the Music Department team posted $2.570 for a third-place finish.
Northeast State's Advancement Operations coordinated the annual campaign.
"We are thankful to Northeast State employees for putting their efforts and earnings into making this a meaningful event," said Megan Almaroad, director of Advancement Operations. "It truly impacts the lives and futures of our students."