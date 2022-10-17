BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's annual Because of You Campaign fund-raiser generated $33,220 to fund student programs through the Northeast State Foundation.

Jeff McCord

McCord

"I came on campus in the middle of the Because of You Campaign; it reminded me of the joy, value, and purpose of Northeast State Community College," said Dr. Jeff McCord, who assumed the college's top post Sept. 31 and formerly served as a vice president. "I'm grateful to celebrate the spirit that permeates this college."

