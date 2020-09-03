NASHVILLE — Bobbie Murphy, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Ballad Health’s Bristol Regional Medical Center, has joined the WGU Tennessee Advisory Board.
WGU Tennessee is the state-endorsed nonprofit university launched as part of former Gov. Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55 initiative.
“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to work with Ballad Health, one of Tennessee’s premier health care organizations,” said Kimberly K. Estep, chancellor of WGU Tennessee. “Having a health care leader of Bobbie Murphy’s caliber on our advisory board is a huge benefit to us as we continue to grow in East Tennessee and beyond.”
Murphy, who has been in the nursing field for 19 years, joined Ballad Health in 2016 as director of emergency services, critical care, trauma and respiratory therapy. She began in her current role at BRMC in September 2019.
Murphy is a graduate of WGU, having earned her master’s of science in nursing in 2016.
“I appreciated the quality education with a flexible delivery model as a student at WGU,” Murphy said in a news release. “I am humbled and honored to join their advisory board in order to help them expand access to higher education for even more Tennesseans, who I know will benefit from the high-quality degree programs offered that are directly applicable to professional career growth and development, paving the way for career advancement opportunities.”
The other Tri-Cities member of WGU Tennessee’s Advisory Board is David A. Golden, retired senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Eastman Chemical Co.
WGU Tennessee is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Tennesseans’ access to higher education. Formed through a partnership between the state of Tennessee and Western Governors University, WGU Tennessee is open to all qualified state residents.
The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the career fields of business, K–12 teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.