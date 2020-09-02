WISE — Virginia first lady Pamela Northam revisited Wise County on Tuesday to see how one school and local child care operation are faring in the first new school year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northam’s third annual Back to School tour of the state’s eight public school regions started Monday in Blacksburg, Marion and Abingdon, and her visit to Wise County saw a home-based child day care operation in Coeburn and a different take on reading to a class of students from her group reading session at Wise Primary School in 2019.
Joined by state School Readiness Officer Jenna Conway and staff from the United Way of Southwest Virginia, Northam stopped by Kim Hamm’s Tot Spot Coeburn day home care center. Northam presented packages of curriculum books and learning kits for preschool learning to Hamm and visited children at the site.
Susan Patrick, who directs the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Childhood Initiative program, said the materials are among kits that United Way has funded through state grants. She said the kits help child care facilities like Hamm’s provide the same kinds of learning opportunities found in preschool and pre-K programs in public schools.
Patrick said that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit child care centers of all sizes hard within United Way SWVA’s 21-county/city service region, which ranges from Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton to Montgomery County.
“At the height of the pandemic, there were only 23 child care centers open in our service region,” Patrick said, adding that the agency has worked to help care facilities deal with the pandemic by helping find sanitizer, masks, cleaning supplies, federal CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Programs funding and other grant sources to help reopen or keep open care facilities.
Patrick said those efforts have helped bring a total of about 60 child care centers back in operation, but that also represents only about 40% of centers available before the pandemic.
“We haven’t stopped working, convening stakeholders and talking about what to do and how to make sure we have access and utilization of our early childhood access programs across the region,” Patrick said. “I think that we’re poised really well to open everything back up or go with a more virtual situation.”
Asked about how possible developments in the fall and winter with COVID-19 could affect child care in the region, Patrick said, “That’s the million-dollar question.”
Northam, joined by Wise County Superintendent Greg Mullins and Wise Primary School Principal Susan Mullins and several school staff, saw how many of the county’s schools are operating at least through Sept. 18. Except for grades pre-K through 3, and for English learning and special needs students, public school buildings across the county are empty of students.
Principal Mullins told Northam as they walked the halls that there were 150 people in the school Tuesday. Northam first stopped by teacher Kendra Maggard’s class as she explained the reduced, greater-spaced seating arrangement in her classroom and talked about how her students enjoyed videos she created for their classes.
Northam stopped by the school library where, a year earlier, she sat in a cozy, carpeted nook with several students gathered closely as she read a book to them. That nook was gone, filled with excess chairs and equipment as a group of students sat at the far end, each at a separate table as they studied.
Northam’s reading session, for a smaller group of pre-kindergarteners and kindergarteners, was held outside in a shady part of a courtyard playground. With all wearing masks, Northam produced a large-page storybook as the children maintained social distance and asked her questions about the story.
Wrapping up the tour, Northam said she was pleased with how the Wise Primary staff is dealing with pandemic conditions.
“I think that’s important in understanding what we can and can’t do safely,” Northam said. “They’re being flexible, resilient. They’re really adapting as they go to suit the needs of the children as we understand more and more about this disease and how it works.”
Northam, also an education therapist by profession, said that pandemic- enforced separation of students from a physical school environment creates several challenges for those students.
“I know that those early years are crucial and, if we miss that window of opportunity, those children don’t get the same benefits,” Northam said. “It’s true, and we know that consistent, regular care and scheduling for children is really very comforting and for them to have their association with a regular learning schedule and environment and contact with a teacher whether it’s virtual or hybrid or in person is so important to their development during this time.”