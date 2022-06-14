KINGSPORT — Members of the Kingsport Axmen baseball team helped students with a local elementary school's pollination garden on Tuesday.
The Axmen helped rising fifth-graders attending summer school at Lincoln Elementary put down mulch pathways.
Axmen General Manager Logan Davis said this was the first of a series of community service activities for the team members, who will take part in events to help the YMCA, Miracle Field, and United Way. Davis said Lincoln parent Trey Darnell approached the team with the idea of helping with the garden.
The Axmen are part of the Appalachian League, a collegiate summer baseball league featuring the top rising college freshmen and sophomores.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful helped the school establish the garden with community help, said Principal Suzanne Zahner. Mona Fulkerson is teacher of the summer school class.
Sharon Hayes of KBB said the volunteer chairman of the organization's board, Neil Brown, came up with the pollination garden idea.