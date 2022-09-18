KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7.
That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Approval of the calendar by the Board of Education is likely to come at the Oct. 11 business meeting, according to Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True.
True, who is spokesman for the system, put the draft calendar together.
“We did not do a particular survey,” he said Friday. “This is based on our normal calendar development.”
He said that meant starting with the Christmas break between the first and second semester and then working outward in each direction. He said it most closely resembles in recent history the 2017-18 calendar and was easier to put together than some, based on the way the days of the year fall in 2023-24.
The draft calendar includes a fall break, Oct. 9-13; Thanksgiving break, Nov. 22-24; winter break, starting Dec. 22 with a student return date for the second semester of Jan. 9; spring break, March 25-29; and a final student school day on May 23.
The proposed Kingsport City Schools calendar is close but no identical to the already approved Sullivan County calendar, with students starting the same day in both. In recent years, KCS has started a week earlier than Sullivan County Schools.
The county’s calendar, approved Sept. 1 by the Sullivan County Board of Education, starts for students Monday, Aug. 7, and wraps up for students with a half-day on May 21. In between, the calendar includes a fall break, Oct. 9-13; Thanksgiving break, Nov. 22-24; Christmas break Dec. 20-Jan. 2 after a half-day on Dec. 19, with students returning Jan. 4; and spring break, March 25-29.
The spring breaks and Thanksgiving breaks in the two documents are identical.
Sullivan County Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles, who put together the county calendar proposal, said before that board’s vote that the system did not conduct a survey this year.
In the past, she and board members said, such surveys often had nearly even split results and that she integrated the most popular calendar requests from past years into the new calendar.
