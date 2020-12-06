By Rick Wagner
KINGSPORT — Traffic box art is coming to four locations near Dobyns-Bennett High School.
The four traffic control boxes soon will no longer be quite as industrial or drab, thanks to an interim D-B art teacher, four D-B art students and an employee of the Renaissance Center.
The teacher, Tony Henson, took up the challenge to participate in a program that is the brainchild of Hannah Powell, cultural arts program coordinator at the Renaissance Center. Henson said it is along the lines of the painted trash barrels of Fun Fest and the more recent storm drain paintings.
Powell contacted Assistant Principal Richard Brown at D-B, and he reached out to art teachers at D-B, Robinson Middle and Sevier Middle about the idea. Henson responded, and his students got the four traffic box slots.
“It’s (a traffic control box) kind of cold and boring, so they wanted to spruce it up,” Henson said.
He chose four of his best students among 53 in three sections of Drawing I.
Although not a permanent D-B teacher since his interim job ends Dec. 18, Henson has taught in college for 15 years, including time at Northeast State, where he taught art appreciation to D-B students in the Jumpstart Program, and five years at Mooresburg and St. Clair elementary schools in Hawkins County.
BAYS MOUNTAIN BRIDGE
D-B junior art student Allison Duncan chose to draw the Bays Mountain Park floating bridge after seeing a photo of it that caught her eye. She also likes to hike in the park.
Her art will be at the intersection of Center and Park streets.
“I was basically just looking at different ‘big’ places in Kingsport. I enjoy going on hikes there,” Duncan said.
As for the future, Duncan isn’t sure about her career just yet.
“It’s (art) definitely something I want to continue doing,” she said.
EDUCATION
“Mine represents Kingsport education,” freshman Ava Autry said. “I would say it’s (education) a pretty big part of Kingsport.”
Her work will be on the box at the intersection of Eastman Road and Center Street.
She said, “A lot of my time was spent thinking about what to do.” After choosing a theme general idea, she sketched out the drawing and then inked it in about a day and colored it in about another day.
The daughter of Angie and John Autry said she plans for her post-high school life will have “something to do with art.”
EASTMAN HANDS
While driving around town and thinking about a drawing about industry, junior Aydan Hodge said he couldn’t help but notice the Eastman Chemical Company logo with hands. He adapted that for his drawing, which includes more realistic hands.
His art will be at the intersection of Eastman Road and Fort Henry Drive.
“Eastman came to my mind immediately,” Hodge said when thinking about Kingsport. He is the won of Tara and Michael Hodge.
WE ARE KINGSPORT
When Eliza Slater, a sophomore student of Henson, chose the them We Are Kingsport, she used that phrase with the cartoon characters she often draws.
Her work will be at the Midland and Fort Henry drives intersection.
“They are actually characters I made up. I draw them frequently,” Slater said. After high school, she said she plans a possible career in art or might become a veterinarian because she “loves animals.”