Morristown West High School senior Chloe Seal won a student award for the Northeast District of the Tennessee School Boards Association meeting. She was recognized at the TSBA's fall district meeting Monday at Sullivan County's West Ridge High School and will compete with eight others for a $2,000 TSBA scholarship to be awarded in the fall.
Morristown West High School senior Chloe Seal won a student award for the Northeast District of the Tennessee School Boards Association meeting. She was recognized at the TSBA's fall district meeting Monday at Sullivan County's West Ridge High School and will compete with eight others for a $2,000 TSBA scholarship to be awarded in the fall.
BLOUNTVILLE — School board members from across Northeast Tennessee have won boardsmanship awards from the Tennessee School Boards Association.
In addition, the Carter County school board has earned the Board of Distinction title, while a Hamblen County high school senior has won TSBA’s Northeast District Student Recognition Award.
Carter County’s board won for planning, policy and promotion work and is one of just more than 20 out of 141 school districts to have won the honor.
FALL DISTRICT MEETING
The TSBA held its Northeast Fall District meeting at Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School on Monday evening, drawing about 120 from Mountain City to Morristown.
Chloe Seal, a senior at Morristown West, will go on to compete this fall with eight other nominees from other TSBA districts for a $2,000 scholarship as part of her student recognition.
She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average and been active in school and community activities.
The Northeast District encompasses 16 school districts, and all sent representatives Monday except for Rogersville City Schools.
The districts with members in attendance were Bristol, Carter County, Cocke County, Elizabethton, Greene County, Greeneville, Hamblen County, Hancock County, Hawkins County, Johnson City, Johnson County, Kingsport, host Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Washington County.
The 26 school board members receiving recognition, one reaching two levels in one year, were:
LEVEL 1
Garry Oaks of Carter, Eddie Pless of Elizabethton; Gary Compton and Mark Roth of Greene; Kenneth Greenlee and Paula Treece of Johnson City; John Hollaway and Russel Robinson of Johnson County; Melissa Woods of Kingsport; Seth Butler of Newport; Scott Trent of Rogersville; Gregg Huddlestone and Vince Walters of Washington.
LEVEL II
Marth Rothe, who also got Level I, of Greene; Pamela Botta and Josh Quillen of Greeneville; Jonathan Kinnick and Beth Simpson of Johnson City; Gary Matheson of Johnson County; Tammy Tipton of Unicoi; and Whitney Riddle of Washington.
LEVEL III
Keith Bowers of Carter.
LEVEL IV
Tom Cobble and Minnie Banks of Greene; Craig Shepherd of Greeneville; and Mike Payne and Jo Ann Reece of Johnson County.
LEVEL V
Those board members reaching Level V, the highest in TSBA boardsmanship, will be recognized at a statewide TSBA meeting later this year.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.