BLOUNTVILLE — School board members from across Northeast Tennessee have won boardsmanship awards from the Tennessee School Boards Association.

In addition, the Carter County school board has earned the Board of Distinction title, while a Hamblen County high school senior has won TSBA’s Northeast District Student Recognition Award.


