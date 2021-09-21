BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School and Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School principals are reporting and lamenting social media challenge bathroom vandalism and theft.
The activities are attributed to the nationwide TikTok “devious licks” bathroom challenge.
Additionally, Cherokee High School in Hawkins County near Rogersville had an incident in a football stadium bathroom on Friday. A Kingsport school official also reported incidents at the Robinson and Sevier middle schools.
West Ridge, the newest high school in the region, is reporting bathroom vandalism and theft from the social media challenge. The school’s principal said those actions will result in suspension, criminal charges and paying for restitution for students who are caught.
West Ridge Principal Josh Davis also said more drastic reactions to the TikTok challenge could include closing bathrooms and bathroom schedules at West Ridge, a $75-million school that opened Aug. 9 near Tri-Cities Airport.
WEST RIDGE BATHROOM VANDALISM
Davis wrote in a letter for school families that those participating in or enabling the TikTok School Bathroom Challenge will face suspension, “criminal charges of malicious destruction of property and/or theft and will be required to pay restitution for all damages and repairs.”
“Over the past few weeks, we have had multiple soap dispensers ripped off walls, numerous toilets intentionally clogged, damaged or destroyed leaving water hazards, sinks and plumbing taken apart and stolen, and various other types of vandalism and damage to our NEW school,” Davis wrote in a letter dated Sept. 20, 2021, and posted to Facebook on Sunday by the school.
“I challenge the large majority of students who are doing exactly what is expected of them every day to stand up and report those they see damaging our new school,” Davis wrote. He added that anonymous reports can be made with images or screenshots “of those posting on social media including TikTok.”
Davis also wrote “it will take us all to stop this destruction from happening in our school and to keep our administration from having to take more drastic measures including the closing of bathrooms, bathroom schedules, etc. that will affect all of us.”
Sullivan County Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski could not be reached for further information on Monday.
KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS
In a letter to D-B families sent Monday, D-B Principal Chris Hampton delivered a similar message. Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True said the middle schools have seen “isolated incidents.”
“As you may have heard or seen on social media, there is currently a nationwide trend of students vandalizing or stealing school property. Students are being ‘challenged’ online to damage and/or steal items such as soap dispensers, bathroom fixtures, or school supplies and then post these acts on social media (particularly on TikTok),” Hampton wrote in the letter.
“Schools in KCS are seeing some of these behaviors by a very small number of students who have used poor judgment. At this time we are asking all who value our schools and our school property to help bring an immediate end to these behaviors.”
“If it does occur, please be aware that the administration and school resource officers will investigate each incident and respond according to the KCS discipline procedures and the local laws regarding vandalism and public safety,” Hampton said.
Hampton urged students to report any social media posts, pictures or videos that might lead to identifying those responsible for school-based vandalism.
“You can reach out to any of our assistant principals, resource officers or me directly with that information.”
He said the main school number is (423) 378-8400 and emails are all available on the school website. Students can report incidents through the school’s anonymous reporting platform.
Information and photos can be shared through P3 Campus, the KCS anonymous online reporting platform. Folks also can access the site on the main page of the school system website at www.k12k.com in the top right corner near the banner.
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOLS
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said Monday afternoon: “The only TikTok issue we have had is an issue last Friday during the football game. We did have some minor damage to one of the restrooms. Staff is investigating.”
