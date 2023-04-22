BLOUNTVILLE — Thirteen graduating seniors from six local high schools signed to attend Northeast State Community College in a ceremony Thursday.
West Ridge had the most signers, six, while Sullivan East’s lone signer won a $1,000 scholarship.
Northeast State held its annual National Career and Technical Education Letter of Intent Signing Day, welcoming students committed to attending the college for the 2023-24 school year.
The ceremony was part of a national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), which mirrors the NCAA’s national signing day for athletes.
The event honors students entering the technical education field and celebrates the dignity of work. Northeast State was one of dozens of schools nationwide hosting events to celebrate students choosing career and technical education paths.
“We need you to do this not only as a community but as a state and country,” Northeast President Jeff McCord said in a news release. “Thank you for stepping up and walking this path. You have made a very good decision.”
The academic athletes donned Northeast State caps and signed letters of intent while being celebrated by faculty, staff, parents, guardians and community members.
Signing on with Northeast State Thursday were:
Logan Pearce
Andrew McCracken
Owen Countiss
Logan Jones
Austin Kistner
Ashlyn Forester
Jason Keener
Kris Thurston
Dylan Frye
William Stout
Natalie Metros
Frank Steele
Steven Anderson
Also, Frank Steele, the Sullivan East High School student, was awarded a $1,000 3M Transformational Scholarship.
This is a national scholarship provided by 3M and NC3 to help students from diverse backgrounds pursue their dreams in skilled trades while bridging the inequality gaps in our communities.
Steele, whose hometown is Bristol, was nominated by Jamie Gray, his dual enrollment machine tool operations instructor. Steele was one of only 50 students nationwide to receive the honor.
Three NC3 representatives attended the event: Alex Brookhouse, operations director; Haley Lechner, training and events manager; and Daniel Dobson, virtual training coordinator.
NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in partnerships that foster practical training, elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities.
In fulfilling its mission, NC3 builds industry-educational partnerships and develops, implements, and sustains industry-recognized portable certifications built on national skills standards. For more information, go online to https://nc3.net/signingday/.
