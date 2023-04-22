One of 13 Northeast national signing day particpants

This is one of 13 local high school students who went to Northeast State Community College Thursday for a signing day. The students plan to attend the college starting in the fall of 2023 and major in career technical education (CTE) programs.

 NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VIA BOB CARPENTER

BLOUNTVILLE — Thirteen graduating seniors from six local high schools signed to attend Northeast State Community College in a ceremony Thursday.

West Ridge had the most signers, six, while Sullivan East’s lone signer won a $1,000 scholarship.

