KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education has changed its April and May schedule, revising the normal meeting and work session calendar previously announced.
The April Board of Education meeting will take place 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, instead of the originally scheduled April 12. The April BOE work session will take place 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, instead of the originally scheduled April 26. The May Board of Education meeting will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, instead of May 10.
Meetings and work sessions are held at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport. All Board meetings and work sessions are open to the public.