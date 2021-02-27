GRAY — The Appalachian Fair is accepting applications for two college scholarships.
High school seniors or those currently enrolled in a college, university or accredited vocational school are eligible to apply for the $1,000 scholarships. The deadline for applications is April 10. Selections will be made by the fair’s scholarship committee.
Laura Grace Jenkins of Hawkins County and Brilee Culbert of Carter County were the 2020 scholarship recipients.
Application forms can be obtained by calling the Fair Office at (423) 477-3211, e-mailing a request to appfair@gmail.com, or downloading a form at www.appalachianfair.com.
Applicants must be a permanent resident of the area served by the fair, have participated in the fair in the last two years, and have at least a 2.5 grade point average.
A completed application, along with testimonials, the required essay, and an official transcript, are due April 10. Send application packets to: Appalachian Fair Scholarship Committee, P. O. Box 8218, Gray, TN 37615.