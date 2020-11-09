BLOUNTVILLE — A long-time Sullivan South High School coach, teacher and athletic director has been named the activities director of Sullivan County's new West Ridge High School.
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox Monday afternoon announced the selection of Anthony Richardson to be the activities director of West Ridge, under construction and to serve about 1,900 students in the fall of 2021 with the consolidation of Sullivan South, Sullivan North and Sullivan Central high schools.
“I am very honored to be selected as the first activities director of West Ridge High School," Richardson said Monday in a news release. "I look forward to the challenge of bringing three communities together under the West Ridge banner and working toward making our school successful. We can be successful if we work together.”
Richardson is an alumnus of South High and holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in business administration from King College, now King University, and a master’s degree in secondary administration from Union College.
He has 20 years of teaching experience at South, where he has also been an assistant baseball coach, assistant basketball coach and a head coach in both golf and baseball.
He has served as South’s athletic director since 2008 when South received the TSSAA or Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association A.F. Bridges Award in 2017, and he was the TSSAA District 1 Athletic Director of the Year in 2017.