POUND — Three weeks after it started raising money, the Historical Society of the Pound has raised double its goal for building a wall featuring the facade of the former Pound High School.
“It’s going to be a wall,” Historical Society Chairperson Margaret Meade Sturgill said Thursday. “We raised $6,337 from the community, and our little angel Annie from Shockey Hollow gave another $5,000.”
Annie — Anna Buchanan Wilburn — has helped the Historical Society several times when projects needed help, Sturgill said.
“She was among the first classes that graduated from Pound High School,” Sturgill said, “and she truly has been an angel to the town.”
Sturgill said the wall project was estimated to cost $5,600 when the society started its fundraising campaign, but members found that they needed to do a last-minute survey of the society headquarters property to ensure the wall will not be on public right-of-way.
The wall project began as Wise County was tearing down the school — one of three county properties slated for demolition this spring, Sturgill said. While the contractor handling the demolition first thought they would not be able to salvage the concrete facade during their work, they allowed the society to take a look before work began on the main building.
Local business owner Eddie Buchanan of Buchanan Pump agreed to help with workers and a lift after society members Bill Gilliam and Finley Jackson inspected the facade and found that it could be removed in five sections.
Sturgill said the extra donations will cover not only the survey work but could help add lighting around the wall as well as provide some future money for maintenance and utility costs with the lighting.
“I know the community trusts us to spend the money responsibly, and we will,” Sturgill said.
Sturgill said earlier that she has a strong personal link to the Pound High School wall project — she was a graduate and her parents were in charge of maintenance and custodial work at the high school for years. Even after school and activities, Sturgill said she helped her parents with their weekly routine keeping the school clean and functional.
The property survey probably will delay completion of the wall from its original Memorial Day target, Sturgill said, but it will be completed by summer.
“This project has been about connections to the school, love and good memories,” Sturgill said. “Our town has come through to make this possible.”