BLOUNTVILLE — Andy Hare will continue as principal of Sullivan East High School, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced Monday morning.
"Everybody's been calling or message saying, 'Do you know, do you know?' " East parent Amy Bartley said late Monday morning.
"I feel very confident to speak for all of the parents at East High, and I mean all of the parents. We are thrilled," said Bartley, who spoke in Hare's support at a recent school board meeting.
The decision to move hear back to East came after impassioned pleas from Patriot Nation parents and students to keep Hare during public comment at the June 6 board of education meeting.
In addition, a change.org petition to keep Hare at East, where he had served as principal for five years, had drawn 2,731 signatures as of Monday morning.
Rafalowski and Hare could not be reached for immediate comment Friday morning.
Rafalowski told Hare on June 2 that she was moving him to be principal over the West Ridge High School Annex and alternative school at the Sullivan Central Middle campus.
"The position of principal of any school is very demanding," Rafalowski wrote in a news release. "From the information I had access to, Mr. Hare had expressed an interest in a transfer. An opportunity came available and I transferred Mr. Hare to another position in a lateral move. As of today, Mr. Hare will remain in his present position of principal at Sullivan East High School."
Rafalowski also thanked the East community for its comments and its civility at the school board meeting.
"I want to thank the Sullivan East community who attended the June school board meeting to voice support that Mr. Hare remain as principal at Sullivan East High School," Rafalowski wrote.
"I listened to each speaker and I want to commend them on how they conducted themselves and the message they wanted to convey," she wrote. "I especially want to recognize Dawson Jones, a rising senior at Sullivan East, for his professionalism and passion for his school."
As for the vacancy at the West Ridge annex, Rafalowski also announced Monday that it was created by the reassignment of former Sullivan Central High School Principal Mark Foster to central office.
Foster is being moved from principal of the annex to "to serve as the Student Service Coordinator over attendance and discipline. Mr. Foster bring much experience to this position and will focus on supporting principal and others in our school district as we continue to focus on the needs of our students."
Bartley had four students at East this school year, one in each grade, and will have three, sophomore through senior this school year.
"I've been at Sullivan East with Andy and without him. It's much better with him," Bartley said.
"He puts so much of his being into the school and the kids," Bartley said. "I would be surprised if there are any students he doesn't know by first name."
