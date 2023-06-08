KINGSPORT — An anchor off the Navy aircraft carrier USS Randolph didn't arrive as planned in Lebanon, Missouri, Thursday afternoon but should be there Friday afternoon, the man transporting it said Thursday.

Robert Cruz is a retired Marine who volunteered to move the 18- to 19-ton anchor and chain from the yard of the former Sullivan North High School to his hometown for placement in a veterans park. He said that issues in getting permits to haul the anchor delayed his transporting it through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and into Missouri on a rig he normally uses to deliver boats across the country.

