Rigger Jeff Flanary (orange) and retired Marine and truck driver Robert Cruz work to position an anchor from the aircraft carrier USS Randolph on a flatbed trailer Wednesday at the former Sullivan North High School in Kingsport. It is headed to Missouri, where it will displayed in a veterans park.
KINGSPORT — An anchor off the Navy aircraft carrier USS Randolph didn't arrive as planned in Lebanon, Missouri, Thursday afternoon but should be there Friday afternoon, the man transporting it said Thursday.
Robert Cruz is a retired Marine who volunteered to move the 18- to 19-ton anchor and chain from the yard of the former Sullivan North High School to his hometown for placement in a veterans park. He said that issues in getting permits to haul the anchor delayed his transporting it through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and into Missouri on a rig he normally uses to deliver boats across the country.
"I'll be home at Saturday morning at the latest. Projected time is 2 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) providing no more issues," Cruz wrote in a text Thursday. "We are rolling."
As reported previously, the 1943-made anchor from the carrier, commissioned in 1944 and decommissioned in 1969, was placed at the then-North about 1995. following the 1993 creation of a Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. or JROTC at the school. Before that, the old anchor was at the Navy Reserves Center near the Holston Army Ammunition Plant on Stone Drive.
The school closed in May of 2021 and earlier had been purchased by Kingsport for use by the city school system and city.
The anchor is to be sandblasted and painted in time for a dedication on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. It will be on display at the Lebanon Veterans Memorial Park along with a military tank and helicopter.
The carrier survived a Japanese kamikaze attack near the end of World War II. In the 1960s recovered Mercury astronaut Gus Grissom and transported astronaut John Glenn, the first human to orbit the earth, to a post-orbit medical exam.