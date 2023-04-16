Former UVA Wise Chancellor L. Jay Lemons; retired UVA Chief Financial Officer Leonard Sandridge; UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry; Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine; and Dr. Joe Frank Smiddy joined Don Pippin’s widow, Gigi; grandsons Daniel and David; son Scott; and his wife, Kathy, for a remembrance service in Wise Saturday.
L. Jay Lemons — who was chancellor of Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia before and after its name change to The University of Virginia’s College at Wise — recalled Saturday working with Don. R. Pippin. Pippin, who died in 2021, was the center of a remembrance ceremony at the college Saturday.
Former UVA Wise Chancellor L. Jay Lemons; retired UVA Chief Financial Officer Leonard Sandridge; UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry; Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine; and Dr. Joe Frank Smiddy joined Don Pippin’s widow, Gigi; grandsons Daniel and David; son Scott; and his wife, Kathy, for a remembrance service in Wise Saturday.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
L. Jay Lemons — who was chancellor of Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia before and after its name change to The University of Virginia’s College at Wise — recalled Saturday working with Don. R. Pippin. Pippin, who died in 2021, was the center of a remembrance ceremony at the college Saturday.
WISE — Don R. Pippin was involved in a milestone in 1999 for then-Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia: a new name that strengthened the bond with the college’s parent institution.
On Saturday, about 120 dignitaries, college officials and members of the public gathered at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to remember his impact on the school and community.
Pippin died in 2022, during the pandemic, delaying a remembrance until Saturday. Wise town officials earlier declared the day Don R. Pippin Day.
“His accomplishments are too numerous to mention,” said Chancellor Donna Henry, “and his heart was so, so big that it touched the lives of thousands of people while he was living and will continue to do so forever.”
Henry said Pippin’s commitment over several decades to his alma maters — the college and the University of Virginia — “benefit from his distinguished service and his steadfast work and immeasurable grace. … We have lost a great and beloved friend.”
Former Chancellor L. Jay Lemons worked with Pippin for more than eight years, including college officials’ and supporters’ 1999 effort to convince the university’s board of visitors to delete “Clinch Valley College” from the name and make it “the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.”
Lemons said he and his wife, Marsha, were sent to the college in the early 1990s by then-UVA President John Casteen III to meet with officials and community members before taking the post of interim CVC chancellor. He recalled how Pippin told him the story of the college’s birth in December 1953 when he was stuck in Wise by a snowstorm and three local leaders convinced him to support General Assembly funding for a two-year college.
Lemons credited Pippin and his wife, Gigi, with helping make a temporary assignment that turned into eight years as chancellor a success. The Lemons raised four children at the college, Pippin introduced him to CVC’s first chancellor — Papa Joe Smiddy — and Lemons became the chancellor of a college with old and new names.
“We could never have imagined and created a future for ourselves without Don and Gigi,” Lemons said.
Lemons said Pippin became a convergence of three things: a literary definition of the apostrophe as an unwanted piece of punctuation; the name of a sweet and tart apple and; a highly-regarded person.
“He was strategic and he was pragmatic,” said Lemons. “He was deeply infected with the spirit of the enlightenment and embraced the spirit of Jefferson. … He always lived with the vision and the dream of what is possible.”
The apostrophe had a dual connection for Pippin, Lemons said, as he worked to convince the UVA Board of Visitors to approve the name change.
“Don might have been the most troublesome person in Virginia, like an apostrophe,” Lemons said. “When he called me and asked how I felt about the new name with its apostrophe, then it hit me. I loved it. It signifies possession.”
As for the apple, Lemons said Pippin showed he could be crisp, sweet and tart as the situation demanded and “an apple baked into the fabric of the college.”
“Don would always use this interesting phrase: ‘the University of Virginia and her college at Wise,’ “ Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine recalled. “I never heard anybody use that phrase other than Don. It was familial, it was intimate, it was tender. It was like he was talking about people. Don had a way in how he lived and the way he talked and the way he included you.”
Smiddy’s son, Dr. Joe Frank Smiddy, said he recently sat in Pippin’s own chair at a local elder care facility as he was seeing patients, and he remembered his father’s last comments about Pippin.
“My father said the thing he admired most about Don was he made his life better as he got older,” Smiddy said.