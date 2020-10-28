ROGERSVILLE — Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn gave Rogersville City School's virtual classrooms high marks during a tour of the independent K-8 facility Tuesday morning.
By the time Schwinn had completed her 45-minute tour, however, she had been given quite a bit of homework by school administrators.
The subjects included staffing shortages during the pandemic; compensating school staff for the extra work they're doing during pandemic; and delivering rapid COVID-19 tests that could drastically reduce the number of days students and staff miss when they are quarantined due to potential exposure.
Schwinn's RCS tour ran the gamut of post-COVID educational arenas, including classrooms full of students, empty classrooms that are 100% virtual and classrooms that are half and half.
Among the classrooms she visited were Carla Sells' eighth-grade social studies class, which was completely virtual; Dennis Renner's seventh-grade ELA class (English/language arts), which was completely virtual; Karla Moncier's fifth-grade ELA class, which was about half and half; Renee Trent's fourth-grade social studies class, which was almost full; and third-grade teachers Beth Christian and Laken Russell doing "team teaching," with Russell teaching online only and Christian in-person.
"They were learning just like normal school"
At the conclusion of her tour, Schwinn described what she saw as, “Amazing. Really, really good.”
“I thought that the team teaching (between Christian and Russell) in particular was really good, to be able to ensure that in-person and remote kids still got the same support,” Schwinn said. “I haven't seen that before at all. The pace was really good. It wasn't slowed down. They were learning just like normal school.”
On Tuesday, Schwinn first visited a school in Hancock County, followed by RCS and then to Kingsport for a stop at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Schwinn said she's see a lot of mixed models where teachers are doing virtual teaching, as well as in-person teaching at the same time.
“It's been interesting to see how different school systems have navigated that,” she said. “I am trying to get into schools at least once a week. At first it was (observing) how are schools opening up, and now it's what do they need to be able to stay open and feel supported. What resources (are needed), and frankly just to see it in action, and getting a much better idea of the challenges, and all of the success.”
RCS administrators expressing their needs
Among the issues raised by RCS Superintendent J.T. Stroder was the need for additional funding for personnel.
Stroder told Schwinn that teachers in small districts like RCS are being stretched to the limits by having to plan for both online instruction and in-person instruction at the same time.
Schwinn said that's a common problem in smaller and rural districts.
“What we've seen even more with the pandemic is that our small city districts, or small and big rurals, is that the onus of all these additional responsibilities can't be divided over as many people,” Schwinn said. "Is it time to revisit a funding stream or grant — something that would give you the capacity so that you're not pulling people away?"
Schwinn added, “If we get another stimulus package from the feds we'll also be interested in what would be most helpful. We know there's some deferred maintenance in districts. All of us would love to see some educator and support staff (pay) increases come back. We're trying to 'cost that out' and go through a process where we can have the legislature look at it and see. But those are the two things I've heard the most about. Can you find a way to compensate folks because I know the amount of time (they're working in schools) is just ridiculous.”
Rapid COVID-19 testing
Stroder also suggested rapid COVID-19 testing similar to what's currently being used in Bristol, Virginia, schools so that students and staff who are potentially exposed to COVID-19 can get test results quicker and miss fewer days in quarantine.
Schwinn noted that less than 2% of students who are quarantined actually have COVID-19. She said there are tests ready to be distributed to schools within the next week or two, but districts have had mixed reactions to testing students at schools.
“It would definitely speed things up,” Stroder said. “It's hard to send students home. We had to send 20-plus kids home for 14 days. We'd love to be able to say, 'Go tomorrow, or go within five days and get this test done to see if we need to worry about you.' "