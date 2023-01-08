APPALACHIA — Saturday was like an Irish wake at the former Appalachia High School as alumni and former faculty joined friends to say goodbye to the main building and auditorium.

While the gymnasium, field house and Riggs Stadium will remain, demolition of the main classroom building and auditorium will start by February.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.