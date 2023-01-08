APPALACHIA — Saturday was like an Irish wake at the former Appalachia High School as alumni and former faculty joined friends to say goodbye to the main building and auditorium.
While the gymnasium, field house and Riggs Stadium will remain, demolition of the main classroom building and auditorium will start by February.
In Saturday’s opening ceremony, former coach Randy Blair, former police chief Roy Munsey and Union High School football coach Travis Turner spoke before dedication of the school’s Dawg House stadium field house to Turner’s father — the school’s state championship-winning football coach Tom Turner.
Blair recalled Tom Turner’s eagerness as a seventh-grader to play football and his and his mother’s persistence until Turner was allowed to play on the junior varsity team.
Munsey joked about how Turner disliked arriving early at away games and how Munsey had to go get Turner’s lucky windbreaker in time for the team to leave for a game trip.
“If we got to a town early, he’d make the bus driver go through a residential area or something, Munsey said.
Travis Turner said his father, as AHS’s football coach, often brought him to the Dawg House and to practices.
“I spent more time at this field house than I did at home,” Travis Turner said.
Union High band director Kim Sturgill — AHS’s last band director before the school consolidated with Powell Valley High in 2011 — brought several AHS band alumni including Ron Flanary, son of onetime AHS band director Joe Flanary, to play the school fight song and alma mater that Ron’s father composed.
The power had been disconnected to the main building and auditorium, leaving only what sunlight shone through the windows as past students, teachers, staff and residents came from town and as far as Texas and Georgia to wander the halls and see where they once sat in history or English class or study hall.
Visitors searched for their former lockers, took selfies and shared their memories with family members and former classmates.
Some lockers still lined parts of the hallways, and a few blackboards carried final messages from Saturday’s round of visitors.
Glen Skinner, class of 1977, recalled taking a test in Coach Blair’s class.
“You picked the letter of the choices for the test answers,” Skinner said, looking in one of the classrooms. “If you looked, the answers spelled out ‘Merry Christmas.’ I missed that and got four wrong.”
As people finished their walk-through, they gathered in the gym to look at trophy cases, school banners and a display case honoring AHS star football player Ed Clark, the “Stonega Stallion.”
AHS Alumni Association coordinator Angela Honeycutt, who attended and taught at the school and coached girls’ basketball, said it was more than a school. Even though she said she could not bear to take a last walk through the main building, she said AHS anchored the community.
Now that the gym will remain as a community facility, Honeycutt said the Alumni Association has formed a board tasked with raising funds to replace the building’s heating and cooling system and the gym floor.
A new air system could cost as much as $25,000, Honeycutt said, and replacing the gym floor could cost between $5,000 and $8,000.
“It’s very heartwarming today to see people gathering here,” said Honeycutt.
“If you weren’t part of it, you couldn’t understand the pride and the sense of community. If you went to school here, you were part of something. There was no better community to be in than Appalachia.”
