Officials of Sullivan County and Kingsport public schools say almost 90% of students were in the face-to-face learning groups as of Tuesday, the first in-person learning day since before Christmas in both systems.
They reported the in-person learning day went well. However, students who are quarantined for exposure to COVID-19 or isolated after testing positive are not to attend in-person school regardless of if they are face-to-face or virtual students.
KCS had its last in-person learning on Dec. 18, at the end of the fall semester, while the county students went all virtual before the end of the semester with a last day of school on Dec. 4.
As the first in-person classes were held for the second semester, both systems reported that just more than 11% of students remained all virtual instead of being face-to-face learners.
WHAT DID SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY?
“It’s been a good day,” Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration and KCS spokesman Dr. Andy True said on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s good to have kids back in school.”
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox echoed those sentiments Tuesday afternoon.
“Overall it went well. Always adjustments to make,” Cox said, adding that principals he talked to indicated students were happy to be back in the classrooms. “Their general comments were students were happy to be back in school.”
HOW MANY STUDENTS REMAIN VIRTUAL?
In KCS, True said that of 7,679 students about 900 were virtual in Remote Choice Learning. That works out to about 11.7%. High school students were allowed to move from Remote Choice to face-to-face learning at the semester breaks, while elementary and middle students can make that switch at the nine-week breaks.
In Sullivan County, Cox said that 1,020 of some 8,800 students were in the Virtual Learning Academy or about 11.6%. The deadline to opt for virtual-only learning was Nov. 8. Otherwise, students got a face-to-face schedule.
County students in all grade levels are in-person five days a week, except for holidays, with no more virtual Wednesdays as last semester. However, the city operates on a modified hybrid system tweaked since the one it used the first semester.
HOW DOES HYBRID WORK IN THE CITY?
The city for pre-kindergarten through grade five is in-person most weeks Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and virtual on Wednesday. For grades six through eight, KCS is in a modified hybrid schedule.
That means students in Group A, whose last names begin with letters A through J, go to school most weeks on Mondays and Thursdays, while students in Group B, whose last names start with letters K through Z, go to school on Tuesdays and Fridays. All are virtual on Wednesdays.
However, for this week, because students were off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Group A goes Tuesday and Thursday and Group B Wednesday and Friday.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse earlier this month said the reason the hybrid was changed from Group A on Monday and Tuesday and Group B on Thursday and Friday, as it operated in the fall semester, was because students weren’t doing as well with longer breaks between in-person classes.