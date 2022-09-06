BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools leaders have set the 2023-24 school year calendar, which starts for students on Monday, Aug. 7, and wraps up for students with a half-day on Tuesday, May 21.

In between, the calendar adopted 7-0 by the Board of Education on Thursday night includes an Oct. 9-13 fall break; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24; Christmas Break Dec. 20-Jan. 2 after a half-day on Dec. 19, with students returning Jan. 4; and Spring Break March 25-29.

Mark Ireson

Mark Ireson, Sullivan County Board of Education member
Angie Buckles

Sullivan County Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles

Matthew Spivey

Matthew Spivey, Sullivan County Board of Education member

