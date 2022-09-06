BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools leaders have set the 2023-24 school year calendar, which starts for students on Monday, Aug. 7, and wraps up for students with a half-day on Tuesday, May 21.
In between, the calendar adopted 7-0 by the Board of Education on Thursday night includes an Oct. 9-13 fall break; Thanksgiving Break Nov. 22-24; Christmas Break Dec. 20-Jan. 2 after a half-day on Dec. 19, with students returning Jan. 4; and Spring Break March 25-29.
During a board work session on Wednesday, Aug. 31, board member Mark Ireson asked if the school system put out a survey on the calendar.
Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles, who put the calendar together, said that was not done this year but that the “late” start and other major components were among the top things parents, staff/faculty and students wanted in the past.
Board member Matthew Spivey recalled that one year the KCS survey was on two calendar options, resulting in a nearly even split.
The calendar this year started Monday, Aug. 8, a week after Kingsport City Schools did. KCS and Bristol, Tennessee City Schools have not yet adopted full 2023-24 calendars, although a partial Bristol calendar for faculty indicates students will first report to school on Aug. 8 and have a last day of school on May 21.
Assistant KCS Superintendent of Schools Andy True said the system hasn’t adopted a 2023-24 calendar but said he likely would present the first draft calendar to the board at its Sept. 13 meeting.
The Bristol Faculty Calendar, which includes student days in session, does not include a yet-to-be-set full day to coincide with a Bristol Motor Speedway race day systemwide. Bristol system spokesman Rebecca House could not be reached for comment.
The Sullivan schools calendar has 177 student attendance days, 10 “banked” inclement weather days, three in-service days, two parent-teacher conference days, three staff development days and three administrative days. Also, teachers, who return Aug. 1 after administrators come back on July 31, must obtain 12 hours of in-service on their own.
Students will be out for Labor Day, Sept. 4; for a parent-teacher conference day on Sept. 12; on Oct. 27 for staff development day; on Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Day and on Feb. 8 for a parent-teacher conference.
The inclement weather days are banked by adding 30 minutes to each school day. That time is used for instruction but offsets snow or other inclement weather days up to 10 for the school year.