KINGSPORT — Adding gold to the school colors for the new Sevier Middle School is either valuable or a detriment, depending on whom you ask.
A Kingsport school board discussion late last year about adding gold to the official colors of Sevier Middle School when it moves to the former Sullivan North High School campus isn’t sitting well with some.
Among those are the head of the Sevier Parent Teacher Student Association and the Sevier principal, although school board Vice President Julie Byers is all for the color addition. The matter may come to a head Jan. 25, when it will be discussed at a non-voting board work session and then at a voting meeting Feb. 8. It will not be on the agenda of the regular meeting on Jan. 11.
The idea of adding gold to the existing Sevier colors of red and white was discussed by the Board of Education at its Nov. 30 meeting as a way to pay homage to the history of North, which had colors of black and gold.
Board President Jim Welch said that although work sessions generally don’t allow public comment, he will consider allowing it at the Jan. 25 work session because of high community and board interest in the colors issue.
SEVIER PTSA PRESIDENT OPPOSES GOLD
Kim McDavid-Wolfe, president of the Sevier Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), in a Facebook post to the “Warrior Nation,” Dec. 3 solicited input in a post ending with “No to Gold?” She also said she opposes talk to add blue to Sevier to represent Robinson students rezoned to Sevier when the new Sevier is ready to open.
“I am not in support of this. We did not ask to be moved. We did not ask to be moved there. What about the Warrior alumni that wore the red and white? We incorporate black into our school colors,” Wolfe wrote.
“Let that be enough, no need to add gold. And definitely no need to add blue. Yes, there may be some from Robinson attend Sevier, but it works the other way as well,” Wolfe said. “Some Warriors may be attending Robinson based on zoning when it is released. Will Robinson be adding red?”
Interviewed by email Monday, Wolfe further articulated her position.
• “The JSMS PTSA doesn’t support the merging of colors due to the fact we are not merging districts. KCS and SCS are two separate entities with separate communities supporting them. Both entities should be entitled to their unique colors without pressure to incorporate the others,” Wolfe said.
• “When we sell our homes, do we ask the new families to keep our family portraits on the wall? No. I would also ask this board member what community members support this? If it is North Alumni then the desire is biased. We believe the community who should be asked are KCS stakeholders, specifically staff and families from John Sevier Middle School. This was suggested by board member Melissa Woods as well. In fact, they were asked in a survey and voted to keep original JSMS colors. The survey should be honored above the wishes of the BOE member(s),” Wolfe said.
• Wolfe said if KCS has two middle schools, “the middle schools remain as is with the Robinson blue/white and Sevier red/white. The colors mix to form maroon for Dobyns Bennett, which is a very strong statement for our school system.”
“My family is zoned for Robinson middle school, but we chose to send to Sevier. I am a graduate of Sullivan South and understand the desires to preserve history your alma mater held.
”I feel that I am a perfect person to advocate for all parties involved in this topic. We are One Tribe — and I have faith we will come to a conclusion that will help everyone that switching of these buildings involves and be ready to support these educators, staff and students when it happens. Proud to be a Warrior.”
Last month on Facebook, Wolfe wrote: “Sevier is a very special school and I want them (staff and students) to be as happy as possible when going into their ‘new to them’ building.”
BOARD VICE PRESIDENT SUPPORTS GOLD
On the other hand, Byers said she believes the gold would pay homage to the black and gold of North. The school board discussion included adding gold letters on a canopy, not an introduction of it throughout the school.
At the Nov. 30 meeting, Byers said the panel earlier this year indicated it would review the colors of Sevier, which the architects have designed as red and white, the colors of Sevier the board voted in July 2018 to keep, along with the Warriors mascot.
“We still need to finalize school colors,” Byers said then. She could not be reached for comment Monday.
SEVIER PRINCIPAL OPPOSES GOLD
On the other hand, Principal Kelli Seymour made her opinion on the matter clear to the board at the Nov. 30 meeting, during a discussion of the specifications in preparation to bidding out the project.
“I think it’s important to keep the colors at Sevier,” Seymour said.
Wells then responded, “We want to be sensitive to the location where the school is located.”
Board member Melissa Woods said she has no strong feeling one way or the other about the colors but that the board should pay attention to Seymour and others at Sevier.
“I think they feel their school is being taken from them,” Woods said.
OTHERS MIXED ON ISSUE
BOE member Brandon Fletcher, a North graduate, and Byers said the community around the school and the alumni have a strong connection with North, which opened in the fall of 1980 and closed in May 2021.
“It will be good to have the discussion and put it to bed one way or the other,” Welch said. “I’d much prefer that come from Sevier, from across the community, from the administration and parent group.”
He said the colors, to him, should be a school-level decision. “My preference on that is it’s a school decision for us to approve,” Welch said. “Does that mean we need to bring some red into Robinson colors?”
The matter could have been discussed at the Dec. 14 work session and called meeting that followed it, but Welch said one board member was unable to attend and he said efforts to move the meeting a day forward of backward would have resulted in one member each day being absent.
That’s also the reason the board did not consider the livestreaming proposal to broadcast meetings live on the D-B radio station and/or to put them on Facebook or YouTube with video and audio, Welch said.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.