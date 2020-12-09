KINGSPORT — Adams Elementary School third-grader Bryan Hobbs says he can't draw, but he has won a Christmas art contest nonetheless.
Bryan made an image of a snowman by cutting paper with scissors to win the annual Kingsport City Schools Christmas artwork competition, meaning his art of a snowman will appear on the 2020 KCS Christmas card.
Twentieth century artist Henri Mattise did such "cut-out" works in the last decade of his life, producing some of his most well-known pieces.
Bryan, for his cutting work, received a box of the cards and a framed rendering of his artwork during the Tuesday night Board of Education meeting. During his appearance, which included the presentation and questioning by Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True, Bryan said he couldn't draw so he decided to use scissors.
Board member Julie Byers said maybe there is still hope for her in artistic endeavors since she said she can't draw or paint well.
WHAT OTHER STUDENTS ATTENDED THE MEETING?
Bryan wasn't the only student at or participating in the meeting.
Members of Scouts BSA, formerly the Boy Scouts, Troop 48 attended in a quest for a merit badge on government.
The scouts, based out of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, were Bennett Smith, a junior at Providence Academy in Johnson City; Maddux Smith, an eighth-grader at Robinson Middle in Kingsport; Harrison Houghsell, a seventh-grader at Holston Middle in Sullivan County; Teddy Caflisch, an eighth-grader at Holston Middle; and Zachary Hale, a sixth-grader at Fall Branch School, a K-8 school in Washington County.
In addition, twins Breccan and Finlee Herron led the board in the Pledge of Allegiance after a few questions from True. The Herron twins are kindergartners at Kennedy Elementary School.
At the start of the meeting, board President Jim Welch gave short summaries of and accolades for the lives and school board careers of Lib Dudney, a former board member and president who died on Dec. 1, and Carrie Upshaw, a board member and former board president who died on Dec. 6.
Welch, who said student recognition was Upshaw's favorite part of school board meetings, pointed out that Upshaw's interim replacement, to serve until a new member is elected in the May city elections and takes office shortly thereafter, will be chosen by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Welch said he hadn't yet talked in depth with Mayor Pat Hull about the matter.
Before and after the meeting, Welch and Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said generally two paths could be taken: The BMA could appoint someone as a placeholder, usually a former school board member with no interest in seeking election, or the BMA could appoint someone who might be interested in seeking the seat.
One sub-option of the second way, they said, is the person who got the next highest number of votes among those who ran in the latest school board election but did not win could get the appointment, which in this case from the seats won by Welch, Byers and Todd Golden would be Liv Detwiler.
According to the Sullivan County election records online, in the at-large race for three seats on May, 21, 2019, Detwiler came in fourth at 2,360 votes after newcomer Welch in first at 4,011, newcomer Byers second at 2,503 and incumbent Golden at 2,439. Newcomer Shelton Clark was fifth at 2,328.
In the at-large BOE elections May 18, 2021, the seats of Hyche and Upshaw will be on the ballot. Hyche and Golden were appointed to the school board seats when Dennis Phillips was mayor and later were elected to the seats. Before that, interim appointments often were former board members.
The winners of two school board slots, the mayor's office and three aldermen will take office on July 1, 2021.
In other action during the board meeting, the board approved allowing employees to get payroll deduction for air ambulance insurance from the AirMedCare Network, which Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Guthrie said was already offered to non-school Kingsport employees at a reduced rate, which also will be offered to school system employees.
As previously reported, the board also voted to have all winter and spring sporting event tickets at Dobyns-Bennett High School sold exclusively virtually through GoFan, at no cost to the school system but adding a cost of $1 per ticket for those buying them.