KINGSPORT — About nine in 20 Kingsport City Schools third graders have tested proficient in reading, according to results from a standardized test shared by Tennessee with the school system last week.

That means that at least 45.4% can move on to the fourth grade in August, per a new state law on third grade retention two teacher groups and the Tennessee School Boards Association, among others, unsuccessfully lobbied lawmakers to amend.

Andy True

Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent of administration
Evelyn Rafalowski

Rafalowski

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you