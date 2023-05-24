KINGSPORT — About nine in 20 Kingsport City Schools third graders have tested proficient in reading, according to results from a standardized test shared by Tennessee with the school system last week.
That means that at least 45.4% can move on to the fourth grade in August, per a new state law on third grade retention two teacher groups and the Tennessee School Boards Association, among others, unsuccessfully lobbied lawmakers to amend.
The test in question is the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program or TCAP English language arts or ELA test for third graders.
However, the percentages from area school systems could change with appeals, retests and exemptions, with a Sullivan County school official saying that system could reach 50% in the top two tiers just with expected exemptions.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True said late Monday of limited results to which he had access immediately late that day, “45.4% of our 3rd graders scored proficient,” which means they either met or exceeded expectations.
Those students, under a Tennessee law passed in December 2021 but that didn’t go into effect until this school year, can be passed on to the fourth grade.
Students who scored approaching expectations or below expectations must take mandatory steps, have an exemption or successful appeal or take other actions.
All students in the lower two tiers can be retested and be promoted if they move to one of the two higher tiers in the retesting.
Those approaching expectations can go to a free summer camp, with 90% attendance, or have free fourth grade tutoring through the school systems. Those below expectations must do both.
And if students in fourth grade don’t make adequate progress, they are to be held back from fifth grade and repeat the fourth grade. On May 19, the Tennessee Board of Education announced that adequate progress would be a 5 percentage point improvement.
Among five local systems, that puts Kingsport as No. 2 just behind Bristol, Tennessee, schools where 50.7% met or exceeded expectations.
Elsewhere in the region, as reported by the Johnson City Press, statistics showed 65% of Johnson City’s third grade students and 49.1% of Washington County’s students met the statutory testing requirements to be promoted to fourth grade.
However, another school system might be in the same ball park when it comes to TCAT ELA scores. As previously reported by the Kingsport Times News, Sullivan County had 38.2% in the top two tiers, and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that with exemptions that is expected to increase to 50%.
Rogersville City School was at 35.5% met or exceeded expectations, while Hawkins County was at 32.3% in the top two tiers.
“We estimate at least 21.8% are currently eligible for an exemption,” True wrote. “We expect that number to increase once retakes and appeals are finalized.”
Retakes were offered Tuesday and again Wednesday of this week at Lincoln Elementary School, as well as Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31, at Johnson Elementary next week, True said.
Appeals may be done online by parents or guardians through the Tennessee Department of Education website from May 30 through June 30.
Exemptions are granted for children who have learning disabilities that affect reading and English language learners, while grounds for appeals include a traumatic event in a child’s life, including things such as illness of the child or a relative, incarceration in the family, death in the family.
“Summer learning pathway starts first week of June,” he said of the summer school or summer camp offering.
True said the Kingsport system is working with individual families and students “to make them aware of their score and pathways for those that did not score proficient.”
The other systems indicated the same work and goal.