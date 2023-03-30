KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School junior Evelyn Yang, daughter of Jennifer Wang and Edward Yang, has earned the highest possible composite score of 36 on a recent ACT test.

Evelyn Yang

Dobyns-Bennett High School junior Evelyn Yang recently scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test.

Nationally, while the actual number of students earning a composite score of 36 varies from year to year, approximately one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

ACT test scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the United States. For more information about the ACT test, go online to www.act.org.

