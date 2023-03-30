KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School junior Evelyn Yang, daughter of Jennifer Wang and Edward Yang, has earned the highest possible composite score of 36 on a recent ACT test.
Nationally, while the actual number of students earning a composite score of 36 varies from year to year, approximately one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score.
Among test takers in the high school graduating class of 2022, 3,376 of nearly 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36. The ACT national average composite score was 19.8.
“Evelyn’s hard work and dedication to her academics is to be commended,” interim D-B Principal Brian Tate said. “The faculty and staff of Dobyns-Bennett are extremely proud of her accomplishment.”
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the ACT’s optional writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
The ACT is a curriculum- based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in schools. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.
ACT test scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the United States. For more information about the ACT test, go online to www.act.org.