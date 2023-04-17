Utrust administraror Dan Tollett, third from right, presents a check to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, second from left, Board of Education member Mary Rouse, to the far left, and to the far right, board Chairman Randall Jones.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools has received $41,700 in Teaching and Learning mini grants from Utrust. The money will fund requests from 12 teachers in the public schools system.
According to a news release from Utrust, Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski requested Utrust to allow teachers to apply for something on their wish list that would enhance student learning in their classes with a cost of less than $4,170 each.
Thirty-eight applications were received. Twelve proposed projects were selected for funding on a competitive basis by a team of evaluators provided by Utrust.
“We are pleased to fund small projects that will make a big difference. We believe that each of these projects will make a big difference to students and staff in Sullivan County Schools," said Dan Tollett, Ph.D. and Utrust administrator.
"Every one of the 38 applications we received for mini grants were worthy of funding and we are so very sorry that we could not fund every one of them." Tollett said. “Each proposal was rated on potential for teaching and learning, number of students benefitting, recurring benefit, and innovation. Projects that received the same rating were selected by a random drawing."
AND THE WINNERS ARE . . .
Following is the list of teachers and the grants for which they applied and are to receive, along with the purpose and place of use:
• Kristy Altizer, $4,170, two-way translators with screen protectors and bag, Sullivan County Schools;
• Jennifer Armstrong, $4,106, coding devices for grades Pre-K through 5th, Emmett Elementary School;
• Debra Brooks, $4,170 equipment for multi-media story telling, Sullivan East High;
• Margaret Chance, $4,121, robotics and coding equipment, Sullivan East Middle;
• Dana Dancy, $2,885, five iPads and cases, Indian Springs Elementary;
• Casey Eaton, $4,146, robotics equipment, Sullivan Central Middle School;
• Seth Grindstaff, $400 document camera, West Ridge High;
• Grayson Howe, $4,167, piano keyboard lab, Emmett Elementary
• Sarah Knight, $4,170, Flex Farm vertical farming system West, Ridge High School;
• Jessilyn Slagle, $4,068 Chromebooks and charging station, Sullivan Central Middle School; and
• Melissa Williams, $2,200 Happy Numbers math program, Ketron Elementary.
TOLLET CHALLENGES CONTY COMMISSION
“Teachers presented strong arguments as to how their project would benefit their students," Tollett said.
"We challenge the Sullivan County Commission or other organizations who have an interest in Sullivan County Schools providing the very best learning opportunities for students to step up and fund these much-needed requests for equipment and teaching materials. Often, a few hundred dollars for teaching materials and equipment can make a major difference in a teacher’s ability to reach students.”
Rafalowski thanked all teachers who applied for a gratn and congratulated those who got one.
“We deeply appreciate Utrust making these mini-grants available to our schools. We thank each teacher who applied for a grant," Rafalowski said in the news release.
"We feel fortunate that some of the things that our teachers need to provide valuable experiences for their students were funded. We will make good use of every dollar that we can get for the benefit of our students."
UTRUST BACKGROUND
Utrust is an organization that assists school systems in Tennessee with unemployment issues and in recognizing, supporting and appreciating school employees.
It sponsors the Utrust Appreciation Program, a student leadership program that seeks to help students recognize and express appreciation to people who make their lives better each day.
Sullivan County is one of 51 school systems in Tennessee that will receive the Utrust mini-grants. This month Utrust will distribute $1 million to schools to improve educational opportunities for students.