Sullivan County teachers win Utrust mini-grants

Utrust administraror Dan Tollett, third from right,  presents a check to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, second from left, Board of Education  member Mary Rouse, to the far left, and to the far right, board Chairman Randall Jones.

 CONTRIBUTED BY SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS VIA UTRUST

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools has received $41,700 in Teaching and Learning mini grants from Utrust. The money will fund requests from 12 teachers in the public schools system.

According to a news release from Utrust, Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski requested Utrust to allow teachers to apply for something on their wish list that would enhance student learning in their classes with a cost of less than $4,170 each.

