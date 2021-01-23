BLOUNTVILLE — Four-year-old Gary is attending Holston Middle School this school year as a transfer from Virginia.
He’s doing so well he’ll be promoted to the new West Ridge High School when it opens nearby in August.
And Zack Smith will be along for the ride, although Smith said to be truthful Gary gets all the attention.
You see, Gary is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois K-9 officer with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and Smith, a school resource officer at Holston Middle/Elementary, is his handler.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and others in the department, with the help of Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox, introduced Gary and Smith to the media Friday afternoon in the library of the middle school.
“Gary is a 4-year-old Mal. He’s a good dog,” Smith said after a short news conference in the library.
“I took him on as an already-seasoned dog,” Smith said. “He’s a really great drug dog. He’s a great dog as well.”
WHY IS A DRUG DOG NEEDED IN A SCHOOL?
Smith said Gary will “keep our schools a lot safer,” and Cassidy said it is possible other K-9s would join Gary in the future. Gary is trained to detect five substances: methamphetamine, commonly known as meth; heroin; marijuana; cocaine and ecstasy.
“Drugs do not belong in schools,” Smith said, adding that drugs can lead to violence and other problems in the schools. Although to be based at West Ridge, Smith said he and Gary will be “more of a roving unit” available for random checks and searches at any county school.
While not mugging for the camera, the dog gave a demonstration of his drug-sniffing skills by finding two hidden narcotics in the library as still and video cameras captured the moment.
Cox said he is excited about the new four-legged SRO and said at his last job, in the Alleghany County, Maryland, school system, K-9 Officer Rolf performed very similar duties in schools there. He also said not every school system has school resource officers at each school or campus.
HOW LONG HAS GARY BEEN AT HOLSTON?
Cassidy and Smith said that Gary has been at Holston Middle and the adjoining Holston Elementary off state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport for about two and a half months. Smith said Gary had the run of the schools much to himself until students returned to in-person learning on Jan. 19.
“The kids coming back in school, it has been a big change for him,” Smith said of Gary, who has become a celebrity of sorts among the Holston Elementary and Middle students. “Nobody ever says hi to Officer Smith anymore. It’s hi to Officer Gary,” Smith said.
Smith said the dog had an adjustment to make to his new friends but has quickly gotten used to the sights and sounds of classes changing and the morning and evening bells and wave of students marking the start and end of the school day. Smith said part of that adjustment was getting Gary used to him, a new handler.
Cassidy said it took about three months to get everything set up for the K-9.
Gary and his handler will be based at nearby West Ridge, on Lynn Road off Exit 63 of Interstate 81, but available for use across all county schools when needed or requested.
The Smyth County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office sold Gary for $1,500, sheriff’s officials said, but they added that Gary’s original price was $8,500 and that some K-9s go from $10,000 to $12,000.
“I am proud of all the SROs and the work they do each day,” Cassidy said.