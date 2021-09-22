NORTON — A nine- decade-old murder case that brought national attention to Wise County will be the subject of a one-woman show in Norton.
“Edith Tells All” will be performed Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Park Avenue Theatre as part of Pro-Art’s 2021-22 season
Starring Pamela Gilmer, “Edith Tells All” centers on the 1935 murder trial of Pound schoolteacher Edith Maxwell.
Maxwell, who was convicted twice of murdering her father, Trigg Maxwell, after returning home one night, became the subject of national press attention during her trial and was pardoned after Eleanor Roosevelt wrote to Virginia’s governor in 1941 asking for her release.
Maxwell’s story also became the center of Sharon Hatfield’s book, “Never Seen the Moon: The Trials of Edith Maxwell,” which covers the controversies of national media attention of Appalachia in the 1930s as well as questions about how Maxwell’s father was killed.
